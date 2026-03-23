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    • Perfect close shave and skin comfort Perfect close shave and skin comfort Perfect close shave and skin comfort

      i9000 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

      X9001/10

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Perfect close shave and skin comfort

      Philips i9000 delivers skin-level closeness with its Triple Action Lift&Cut system and 360° Flexing compact heads, even in hard-to-shave areas. AI-powered SkinIQ technology senses and adapts to your skin for ultimate comfort and precision.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $499.00

      i9000 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

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      Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

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      Perfect close shave and skin comfort

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • Triple Action Lift&Cut Technology
      • Dual SteelPrecision Blades
      • 360° Precision Flexing Head
      • Power Adapt Sensor
      • 5 Years Warranty***
      Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

      Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

      Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.

      Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

      Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

      Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

      Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

      Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

      Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

      50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort

      50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort

      Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.

      Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave

      Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave

      The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on a dense beard.

      Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

      Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

      Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalized shaving insights to help you look and feel your best every day.

      Built to last longer: 5 years warranty***

      Built to last longer: 5 years warranty***

      Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. Our battery and motor are designed to last up to 5 years. Self-sharpening blades are made with the space-grade level stainless steel, and last 2 years between replacement.

      Trim your mustache and sideburns

      Trim your mustache and sideburns

      Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your mustache and sideburns extra definition with the integrated precision trimmer.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available at hand

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available at hand

      Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the elegant stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away. In a hurry? Plug in you shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

      Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

      Adapt your shaving routines to your needs. Our shaver is 100% waterproof so you can choose a comfortable dry shave, or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      The i9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a travel case ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

      Designed to last. Built for the future

      Designed to last. Built for the future

      All our i9000 shavers are made with high-quality long-lasting component and recyclable packaging, while our blades are produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Charging stand
        Yes
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        Travel case

      • Software

        App
        Connects via Bluetooth®
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android™ devices

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Run time
        50 minutes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Taubenblau

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        5-year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Triple Action Lift & Cut System
        • Dual SteelPrecision blades
        SkinIQ technology
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
        Display
        • % Battery Level Indicator
        • Travel lock
        • Connect to app
        • LED display
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use

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      • vs. predecessor
      • *vs. coating with no beads
      • **Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

      Payment

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      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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