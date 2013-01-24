Home
    Instant water filter

    AWP2980WH/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Next-generation instant water filter Next-generation instant water filter Next-generation instant water filter
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Instant water filter

      AWP2980WH/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Next-generation instant water filter

      Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.

      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Instant water filter

      Next-generation instant water filter

      Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics. See all benefits

      Next-generation instant water filter

      Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Instant water filter

      Next-generation instant water filter

      Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics. See all benefits

        Next-generation instant water filter

        2X more filtered water, 4X faster*

        • Micro X-Clean Instant filter
        • Usage-based filter monitor
        • Fits in fridge door
        • Type-C USB rechargeable
        Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

        Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

        3L large volume water tank

        Less frequent refill - up to 3L of water per refill, which is 2X of a pitcher*

        Flip top lid for single-handed refill

        Flip top lid for single-handed refill.

        Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

        Powered by the innovative activated carbon fiber, which has more efficient absorption due to its highly porous structure, Micro X-Clean Instant filter achieves 4X faster flow than a filter pitcher*, while maintaining the same filtration performance.

        Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

        Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

        Instant filtration with a simple touch

        Fresh water enjoyed instantly, at the simple touch of a button.

        Type-C USB rechargeable

        Rechargeable with type C USB cable, each fully recharge last up to 1-month battery life.

        Usage-based filter lifetime indicator

        Dual filter-replacement signal system based on actual filtration volume and usage period.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Replacement filter cartridge
          AWP225
          Filter quantity
          3-pack
          Filter lifetime
          1 month
          Water flow rate
          1L/min*
          Water tank capacity
          3L
          Battery
          Rechargeable lithium battery
          Battery capacity
          1800mAh
          Color
          Bright white
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          233*152*263  mm

        • Filtration performance

          Microplastics reduction
          Yes

        • Country of origin

          Filter cartridge
          Made responsibly in China
          Instant water filter
          Made responsibly in China

        • Input water conditions

          Input water temperature
          2-38  °C
          Input water pressure
          (atmospheric) 0-1  bar
          Input water quality
          Municipal tap water

        • Applicable conditions

          Rated voltage
          5V
          Rated power
          6W

            • * Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900

