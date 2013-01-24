Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Next-generation instant water filter
Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Next-generation instant water filter
Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.
Next-generation instant water filter
Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Next-generation instant water filter
Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.
Filter cartridge
Philips shop price
Total:
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Powered by the innovative activated carbon fiber, which has more efficient absorption due to its highly porous structure, Micro X-Clean Instant filter achieves 4X faster flow than a filter pitcher*, while maintaining the same filtration performance.
Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.
General specifications
Filtration performance
Country of origin
Input water conditions