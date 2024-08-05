Search terms
AC3220/10
Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet.
Enjoy clean, safe air at home, now 50% quieter! Our double-fan design packs more power in a compact form, to purify even large spaces in minutes. With its sleek design, low energy use and smart app control, it fits perfectly into your home.See all benefits
Smart Air Purifier
Smaller size, bigger cleaning speed (1), thanks to its innovative double-fan design. With powerful filtration of 520 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle large spaces of up to 135m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 6 minutes (3).
3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!
Experience 50% less noise with SilentWings technology (1). Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 15 dB(A). Even at maximum speed, it’s quieter than normal conversation. (5)
All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.99% of dust mite, pollen, pet, or mold spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.
Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8), Staphylococcus bacteria (9), and 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 (10).
The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >95% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (11): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.
Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 36W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.
AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect pollutants and reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.
Pair your purifier with the Air+ app to track indoor and outdoor air quality and remotely control the device. Choose Auto+ mode in the app for AI technology that adapts to your routine, minimizing sound and energy use.
Smart scheduling to fit your routine. Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wakeup time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed, and welcomes you with a cozy, warm night light.
Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (12), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed. The accessory package (FY3200) contains both filters for the device.
At Philips, we engineer our products to last. They undergo rigorous durability tests for continuous 24/7 operation. >30% of the plastic used in this product is recycled, to minimize our carbon footprint.
