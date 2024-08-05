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    • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design Faster purification in a compact, elegant design Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
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      PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier

      AC0950/10

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

      Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our compact air purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, while using minimal energy. With its sleek design and smart controls, it blends seamlessly with your home and lifestyle.

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      PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier

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      Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

      Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

      • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
      • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
      • PM2.5 smart sensor
      Removes pollutants in under 12 minutes

      Removes pollutants in under 12 minutes

      Faster purification in a compact, elegant design (1). With powerful filtration of 250 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle spaces of up to 65m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 12minutes (3).

      3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

      3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

      3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

      Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

      Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

      Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates at 20.5 dB (5), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.

      Captures 99.99% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

      Captures 99.99% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

      All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.99% of dust mite, pollen, pet, or mold spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.

      Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

      Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

      Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8), Staphylococcus bacteria (9), and 99.99% of Hcov-E229 coronavirus (10).

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses 23W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

      Traps smells and gas pollutants

      Traps smells and gas pollutants

      The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >90% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (11): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your air quality needs

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your air quality needs

      AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect pollutants and gases. It reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.

      Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

      Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

      Pair the air purifier with the Air+ app for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, remote control, and voice commands via Google and Alexa. In the app, select Auto+ mode for AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy use.

      Go to sleep and wake-up with fresh, clean air

      Go to sleep and wake-up with fresh, clean air

      Smart scheduling to fit your routine. Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wakeup time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed, so you can enjoy a good night’s sleep.

      Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (12), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed.

      Designed for durability and sustainability

      Designed for durability and sustainability

      At Philips, we engineer our products to last. They undergo rigorous durability tests for continuous 24/7 operation. >23% of the plastic used in this product is recycled, to minimize our carbon footprint.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Air purifier
        Technology
        HEPA NanoProtect
        Color
        Arctic White
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Recycled Plastic (>23%)
        Internet connectivity
        Yes
        Wi-Fi range
        2.4 GHz
        Voice control
        Yes (Google, Alexa)

      • Technical Specifications

        Maximum power
        23W
        Air quality sensors
        PM2.5
        Min. sound level
        20.5 dB(A)
        Max. sound level
        49.0 dB(A)

      • Performance

        CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
        250 m³/h
        Filter layers
        HEPA
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Max. room size
        65 m2

      • Usability

        Cord length
        1.5m
        Scheduler
        Yes (in app)
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Speed settings
        Yes (Sleep
        Ambient night light
        No
        Air quality feedback
        Color
        Interface
        Digital (touch)
        Recommended filter change
        1 year

      • Safety feature

        Child lock
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Height
        36.4cm
        Product Weight
        2.7kg
        Product Width
        24cm
        Product Length
        23.8cm
        Package Length
        28cm
        Package Width
        28cm
        Package Height
        40cm
        Package Weight
        3.8kg

      • Energy efficiency

        Stand-by power consumption
        <2W
        Voltage
        100-240V
        Frequency
        50/60Hz

      • Maintenance

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Compatability

        Included Accessories 1
        3in1 HEPA filter
        Related Accessories 1
        FY0910

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      Reviews

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      • (1) CADR vs. predecessor Philips AC0850
      • (2) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
      • (3) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 250m3/h
      • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
      • (5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
      • (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.
      • (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOL’s, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
      • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by GMT lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h
      • (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
      • (10) Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1h in a test chamber with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related to it, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
      • (11) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 2h.
      • (12) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

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