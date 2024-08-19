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    • Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900 Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900 Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900

      PureProtect Mini 900 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

      FY0910/30

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900

      Genuine replacement filter for your air purifier: 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses.

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      PureProtect Mini 900 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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      Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900

      Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

      • Compatible with 900 & 800 Series
      • Lifespan up to 1 year
      • In the box: 1 filter
      • Original Philips filter
      Compatible with purifier 900&800 Series

      Compatible with purifier 900&800 Series

      Replacement filter for the Philips Air Purifier 900&800 Series: AC0950, AC0951, AC0830, AC0850. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

      Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

      The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

      Original Philips filter for the best performance

      Original Philips filter for the best performance

      The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.

      3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

      3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

      3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odors.

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      Your Philips device notifies you when to replace the filter, with an indicator on the display. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        HEPA NanoProtect filter
        Included in the box
        1x filter
        HEPA NanoProtect
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes
        Active carbon
        Yes
        Lifetime
        Up to 1 year

      • Performance

        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Package Length
        195 mm
        Package Width
        195 mm
        Package Height
        195 mm
        Package Weight
        0,64 kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips air purifier(s)
        AC0950, AC0951, AC0830, AC0850

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      • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
      • (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

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