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FY0910/30
Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900
Genuine replacement filter for your air purifier: 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses.See all benefits
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HEPA NanoProtect filter
Total
recurring payment
Replacement filter for the Philips Air Purifier 900&800 Series: AC0950, AC0951, AC0830, AC0850. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.
The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.
3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odors.
Your Philips device notifies you when to replace the filter, with an indicator on the display. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.
General Specification
Performance
Weight and Dimensions
Replacement
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