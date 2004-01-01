If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
This product
- {discount-value}
Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter
Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series
Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)
- Compatible: 900 and 800 Series
- Lifespan up to 1 year
- In the box: 1 filter
- Original Philips filter
- (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
- (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
- (3) Vs. predecessor FY0914
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.