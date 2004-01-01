Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • -{discount-value}

      Similar products

      See all Filters and Accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
      - {discount-value}

      Air purifier 900 & 800 Series

      HEPA NanoProtect filter

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series

      Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

      • Compatible: 900 and 800 Series
      • Lifespan up to 1 year
      • In the box: 1 filter
      • Original Philips filter
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
      • (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
      • (3) Vs. predecessor FY0914

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.