Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Tabletop tilt stand
- Warranty leaflet
Simply connect
Enjoy the freedom of surfing the web and get access to a rich selection of online apps with Net TV on this professional ultra-thin hotel LED LCD TV.
Professional LED LCD TV
Did you know half of travellers around the world indicated us that they would prefer to stay at a hotel with Net TV services on offer, over a hotel that doesn't? With Net TV a wealth of online apps awaits you. Experience a rich selection of online services with Philips Net TV specifically build into the MediaSuite range. Enjoy Catch-up TV, youtube, pictures, infotainment, weather, and other internet directly on your TV whenever you like. Through our partner network you can also opt for IPTV system integration without the use of a STB, allowing for tailor made portals.
400Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images in fast action movies. The new Philips PMR standard shows the combined visible effect of the fastest panel refresh rate, HD Natural Motion and unique processing formula, for unprecedented motion sharpness.
Hotel Scenea allows you to select and store image on the TV which can be displayed as start-up or info channel.
With the Green Button guests have the possibility to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating cost while involving guests directly.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Multimedia Applications
Convenience
Healthcare
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Power
Green Specifications
Accessories
Dimensions
