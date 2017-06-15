Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LongLife EcoVision

    Conventional Interior and Signaling

    12860LLECOCP
    • Drive with care Drive with care Drive with care
      -{discount-value}

      LongLife EcoVision Conventional Interior and Signaling

      12860LLECOCP

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

      LongLife EcoVision Conventional Interior and Signaling

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

      LongLife EcoVision Conventional Interior and Signaling

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Signaling and interior lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LongLife EcoVision

        LongLife EcoVision

        Conventional Interior and Signaling

        Total:

        carselector

        Find the right globe for your car

        Guide to finding the right globe

        Find your globe
        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Drive with care

        Higher lifetime, less replacement

        • Type of lamp: C10W- Festoon
        • Pack of: 10
        • 12 V,10 W
        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

        Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

        Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        High quality filament design to minimize maintenance

        High quality filament design to minimize maintenance

        With Philips LongLifeEcoVision you need significantly fewer lamp replacements. This makes them the ideal lamp for high voltage cars.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Award winning car lamp manufacturer

        Award winning car lamp manufacturer

        Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Philips are the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Comply with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

        Less waste thanks to fewer replacement

        It is the right choice for drivers looking for an environmentally friendly lighting solution.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          10  W

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900391114
          EAN1
          8727900381924
          Packaging type
          CP

        • Product description

          Application
          • Door light
          • Glove compartment light
          Base
          SV8,5
          Designation
          Festoon T10,5x30 LongLife EcoVision
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          LongLife EcoVision
          Technology
          Conventional
          Type
          C10W- Festoon

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.7  kg
          Height
          9.1  cm
          Length
          20.9  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          50
          Gross weight per piece
          3.5  g
          Net weight per piece
          • 1.1  g
          • 1.35  g

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          38192473
          Order entry
          12860LLECOCP

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Long lasting
          Product highlight
          Higher lifetime

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.