Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Vision LED

    Car Lamp

    127916000KB2
    • Lights that will outlast your car Lights that will outlast your car Lights that will outlast your car
      -{discount-value}

      Vision LED Car Lamp

      127916000KB2

      Lights that will outlast your car

      Replace your conventional car lights with long-lasting Philips Vision LED, so you won't have to replace them again. Safe replacement for conventional incandescent lights, Vision LED lights will provide you peace of mind for years to come. See all benefits

      Vision LED Car Lamp

      Lights that will outlast your car

      Replace your conventional car lights with long-lasting Philips Vision LED, so you won't have to replace them again. Safe replacement for conventional incandescent lights, Vision LED lights will provide you peace of mind for years to come. See all benefits

      Lights that will outlast your car

      Replace your conventional car lights with long-lasting Philips Vision LED, so you won't have to replace them again. Safe replacement for conventional incandescent lights, Vision LED lights will provide you peace of mind for years to come. See all benefits

      Vision LED Car Lamp

      Lights that will outlast your car

      Replace your conventional car lights with long-lasting Philips Vision LED, so you won't have to replace them again. Safe replacement for conventional incandescent lights, Vision LED lights will provide you peace of mind for years to come. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Signaling and interior lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Vision LED

        Vision LED

        Car Lamp

        Total:

        carselector

        Find the right globe for your car

        Guide to finding the right globe

        Find your globe
        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Lights that will outlast your car

        Long lasting LED car lights to fit and forget

        • T10
        • White 6000K
        • Position & interior light
        Unique robustness

        Unique robustness

        Vision LED unique innovative design, provides high level unmatched robustness and vibration resistance for 12+ years lifespan. You will likely never have to replace your car lights again.

        12-year limited warranty

        12-year limited warranty

        We are so confident about our Vision LED lights that we supply them with a Philips 12-year limited warranty.

        Similar light performance as conventional bulbs

        Similar light performance as conventional bulbs

        Vision LED light bulbs are the perfect replacement for your existing conventional incandescent bulbs. It provides a well-focused light beam on the road, similar to the original bulb, to assure a safe replacement.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Long lasting
          Product highlight
          12-year lifetime – guaranteed

        • Product description

          Application
          • Interior light
          • Parking light
          Range
          Vision LED
          Technology
          LED
          Type
          T10
          Base
          w2.1x9.5d
          Color temperature
          White 6000K
          Lifespan
          12 years
          Lumens
          40  lm
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          0.62  W
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Marking ECE
          -

        • Logistic data

          EAN
          8727900394429
          Ordering code
          39442930
          Quantity in box
          X2
          Reference
          127916000KB2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.