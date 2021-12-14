Home
      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED 38mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 6000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED 38mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 6000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

        Enjoy lasting brightness

        Brighter, elegant signals

        • LED-FEST 38mm
        • Number of bulbs: 1
        • 12V, 6000 K Cool White
        • Advanced automotive system

        Illuminate your car interior with bright LED bulbs

        Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lamps for superior visibility and style inside your car. Bright and stylish, these lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you’re searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you’re trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light.

        Optimized for enhanced visibility

        Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED interior lights provide a powerful daylight effect of up to 6000 K, illuminating your car's passenger compartment with bright, uniform, stylish light.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        If you’re looking to improve both the lighting and style of your vehicle’s interior, opt for Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED bulbs. Crisp white light will help you sort through your glove box, find the phone or wallet that slipped under the seat or search for something in the trunk. Besides helping you see better, it also looks pretty elegant.

        Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

        You want bright, stylish car lights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

        Easy to install and compatible with most car models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: with Philips Ultinon Pro6000, bulb replacement is quick and easy.

        Technical Specifications

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          5000 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6000 K
          Lumens
          100

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Brighter, elegant signals
          Product highlight
          • Automotive Grade LED
          • Powerful brightness
          • Uniform light distribution

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11854CU60X1
          Ordering code
          72128630

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          6974260721286
          EAN3
          6974260721293
          Packaging type
          X1

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.27  kg
          Net weight per piece
          200  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Width
          1.5  cm

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          20  g
          Net weight per piece
          2  g
          Height
          10.3  cm
          Length
          14.2  cm
          Width
          12.1  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10 packs
          Pack Quantity
          1 pc

        • Product description

          Application
          • Interior
          • Glove compartment
          • Reading light
          • License plate
          • Trunk
          Base
          SV8,5
          Designation
          Festoon 38mm LED 11854 CU60 12V X1
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          Ultinon Pro6000 SI
          Technology
          LED
          Voltage
          12  V
          Type
          LED-FEST 38mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

