Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Lumea IPL Advanced device
    249 reviews

    Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device

    Great results, great value

    Suggested retail price

    $749.00
    This product is discontinued
    See all models

    Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction³

    Get silky smooth skin with our Lumea IPL 7000 Series. Treatments are gentle and effective, and come with attachments for each body area.

    Standard product photograph Alternative product photograph Alternative product photograph

    Extra convenience

    Extra long cord

    2 meter long cable for added flexibility, maneuverability and easy access while treating.

    Save time and effort

    Only 2x month

    Treat only every two weeks for the first 6 weeks (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up once a month to maintain the results.

    Complete your beauty routine

    Comes with Satin Compact pen trimmer

    The Satin Compact pen trimmer is a discrete on-the-go beauty tool to quickly and easily remove even the finest facial hairs.

    User guide Product sheet
    Feature image

    Full solution for face and body with 3 attachments

    Different heads for body, face and bikini work with speed and precision for gentle use, even on sensitive areas. The face attachment has an integrated light filter for precise treatment.

    Feature image

    Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

    Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

    Feature image

    Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

    As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

    video banner

    Technology

    With Skin tone sensor

    Skin tone sensor measures your skin complexion. If it detects a skin tone that is not suitable for IPL treatment it will automatically stop flashing. You can choose among five intensity settings, tailoring treatment to your preference for the most comfortable experience.

    Sustainability

    Sustainability

    100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.

    Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.

    Learn More

    Learn more about Lumea

    Compare Lumea Advanced

    Compare

    Reviews

    Do you own a Lumea Advanced?

    Do you own a Lumea Advanced?

    Register your product, download the manual or reach out for help

    Customer support

    Compare all Lumea ranges

    Compare
    Select yours Lumea IPL 7000 Series
    Lumea IPL 7000 Series
    Select your model
    Lumea IPL 7000 Series
    Lumea IPL 7000 Series
    BRI923/00
    • Lumea IPL Advanced device
    • Body attachment
    • Face attachment
    • Bikini attachment
    • Satin Compact pen trimmer
    • Storage pouch

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini line, 67% on armpits
    ² When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face
    ³  Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs.
    Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
    Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
    ** Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs.
    *** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    • Receive $30 off** your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop
    • Early access to exclusive offers
    • Be the first to hear about new products and sales

    * This field is mandatory

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

    What does this mean?

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    **Terms & conditions apply

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.