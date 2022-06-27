Lumea IPL 9000

Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction¹
Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin.
Save time and effort
Only 2x month
Treat only every 2 weeks for the first 4 treatments (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up monthly to maintain the results.
Gentle and comfortable
With SenseIQ Technology
SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
Extra convenience
With corded and cordless options
Use the device corded for a fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.
Sustainability
100% carbon neutral since 2020³.
Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁴.