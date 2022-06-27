Search terms

    Philips Lumea IPL prestige device
    153 reviews

    Lumea IPL 8000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

    Tailored to you with SenseIQ

    Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction¹

    Enjoy a quick and personalised treatment with our Lumea IPL 8000 Series. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and the Lumea IPL app for long-lasting smooth skin.

    Save time and effort

    Only 2x month

    Treat only every 2 weeks for the first 4 treatments (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

    Gentle and comfortable

    With SenseIQ Technology

    Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

    Extra convenience and flexibility

    Extra long cord

    Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

    Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

    Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

    Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

    Lumea 8000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

    Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

    Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

    Technology

    Lumea IPL 8000

    Watch to learn more about the Lumea IPL 8000

    Sustainability

    Sustainability

    100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.

    Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini line, 67% on armpits
    ² When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face
    ³ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs.
    Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
    Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
    When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face
    ** Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits.
    *** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee.

