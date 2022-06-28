Search terms

    Philips Lumea IPL Advanced device
    289 reviews

    Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device

    Great results, great value

    $799.00
    This product is discontinued

    Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction³

    Get silky smooth skin with our Lumea IPL 7000 Series. Treatments are gentle and effective, and come with attachments for each body area.

    Extra convenience

    Extra long cord

    2 meter long cable for added flexibility, maneuverability and easy access while treating.

    Save time and effort

    Only 2x month

    Treat only every two weeks for the first 6 weeks (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up once a month to maintain the results.

    Complete your beauty routine

    Comes with Satin Compact pen trimmer

    The Satin Compact pen trimmer is a discrete on-the-go beauty tool to quickly and easily remove even the finest facial hairs.

    Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

    Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

    Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

    Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.

    Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

    Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

    Technology

    Lumea IPL 7000

    Watch to learn more about the Lumea IPL 7000

    Sustainability

    Sustainability

    100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.

    Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.

    Learn more about Lumea

    Compare all Lumea ranges

    Lumea IPL 7000 Series
    Lumea IPL 7000 Series
    Disclaimers

    ¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini line, 67% on armpits
    ² When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face
    ³  Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs.
    Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
    Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
    ** Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs.
    *** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee.

