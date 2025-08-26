Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming

      Body Groomer 7000 Series 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

      BG7470/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming

      The unique dual head system allows you to effortlessly switch between shaving and trimming, without compromising on skin comfort. With 2D flexing head technology, the shaver adapts to your body's curves, catching even the stubborn hairs.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Body Groomer 7000 Series 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

      Similar products

      See all Trimming and shaving

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Body Groomer 7000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      Body Groomer 7000 Series

      2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming

      For a precise, skin-safe trim across the body

      • Triple protect shave system
      • 2D Flexing head
      • Skin-friendly trimmer blades
      • Close results on skin
      • 100% Showerproof
      Dual-head system for a close shave or styled trim

      Dual-head system for a close shave or styled trim

      The innovative dual-head system offers you a smooth, close shave that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed, or a precise trimmed look that perfectly complements your unique style. This groomer has the versatility you need.

      Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

      Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

      The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimizes skin irritation.

      Adapts the shaver head to your body's contours

      Adapts the shaver head to your body's contours

      With contour following technology, the 2D Flexing head adapts the shaver head to follow the contours of your body areas. Catching even the difficult hairs.

      An efficient, comfortable trim every time

      An efficient, comfortable trim every time

      Our uniquely engineered blade technology with rounded tips is specifically crafted to be gentle on the skin, providing a more comfortable trimming experience.

      Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

      Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

      Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

      Integrated optilight for enhanced guidance

      Integrated optilight for enhanced guidance

      The built-in optilight provides valuable guidance, helping you target and remove every hair, including the stubborn ones in hard-to-see areas or low-light situations. Better visibility gives you a precise and thorough shave for an enhanced grooming experience.

      Shape your style with an even, precise trim

      Shape your style with an even, precise trim

      The precision comb, with length settings in 0.5 mm steps from 1 to 3 mm, helps you achieve your ideal look by giving you an even trim at your desired length.

      Craft your look with different lengths

      Craft your look with different lengths

      The adjustable comb with 3 to 7mm length settings gives you the control to craft your style at the ideal length you desire.

      Uniquely designed comb for a gentle trim in sensitive areas

      Uniquely designed comb for a gentle trim in sensitive areas

      The intimate comb has been uniquely designed to guard the skin of your sensitive areas from the blade as you trim, delivering extra gentleness.

      100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

      100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

      Being 100% showerproof you can use the body groomer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

      Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

      Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

      Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option*, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

      All your grooming needs in one place

      All your grooming needs in one place

      Keep all your attachments in the travel pouch with a zipper for easy organization and travel.

      Stay aware for each shave and trim

      Stay aware for each shave and trim

      The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and maneuver, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Convenience
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (no adapter included)
        Travel and storage
        • Zippered soft fabric pouch
        • Travel lock

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium
        Charging
        • 1 hour
        • 5 min quick charge
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Battery status
        Low battery indicator
        Usage
        Cordless

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip
        Finishing
        Deep black

      • Service

        Warranty
        Up to 5 years**

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No blade oil required
        Reach
        Optilight
        Water resistance
        Wet & Dry

      • Summary

        Body area
        Body
        Solution
        Trim & Shave

      • Styling tools

        Trimming blade
        Skin friendly blades

      • Styling tools

        Shaving system
        • Triple Protect shave system
        • 2D flexing head

      • Combs

        Precision guard
        1-3mm fine 0.5mm control
        Adjustable
        3-7mm
        Intimate
        1mm

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
      • *Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.