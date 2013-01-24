Home
    • bagless masthead 1 2000x600

      Philips
      Bagless Vacuum Cleaners

       

    Philips
      Bagless Vacuum Cleaners

      Philips
      Bagless Vacuum Cleaners

        PowerPro Ultimate vacuum cleaner

          powerpro-ultimate-vacuum-cleaner

          Exceptionally high suction power

          Easy dust disposal

          Max. 2400W

          • 2.2 liter dust capacity
          • Max 450W suction power
          • Designed for easy emptying
          • HEPA13 filter for healthy air
          PowerPro Expert vacuum cleaner

          powerpro-expert-vacuum-cleaner

          Now with 40% higher suction power*

          Easy dust disposal

          Max. 2100W

          • 2.0 liter dust capacity
          • Max 390W suction power
          • Designed for easy emptying
          • HEPA12 filter for healthy air
          PowerPro Active vacuum cleaner

          powerpro-active-vacuum-cleaner

          Always the highest suction power**

          Easy dust disposal

          Max. 2000W

          • 1.7 liter dust capacity
          • Max 370W suction power
          • Designed for easy emptying
          • EPA10 filter for healthy air
          PowerPro Compact vacuum cleaner

          powerpro-compact-vacuum-cleaner

          Higher suction power** for a better clean

          Easy dust disposal

          Max. 1800W

          • 1.5 liter dust capacity
          • Max 350W suction power
          • Designed for easy emptying
          • EPA10 filter for healthy air
          * Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, SLG Pruf und Zertifizierung GmbH, according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 on carpet, Febr/April 2014.

          ** Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested on average by external test institute according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 , January 2013.

          What makes our PowerCyclone technology superior?

          powercyclone-technology-naked
          When designing the Philips bagless vacuum cleaners, we perfected our PowerCyclone technology. So dust is immediately separated from air, and suction power stays stronger for longer. Our optimized cyclones help reduce the air resistance, for our most efficient conversion of input power into suction power. This also leads to maximized airflow – so you get high performance and excellent cleaning results.

          PowerCyclone technology
          powercyclone-4
          powercyclone-6
          powercyclone-6
          powercyclone-7
          Air/dust separation
          white-stars-3
          white-stars-4
          white-stars-5
          Filter cleaning frequency
          white-stars-3
          white-stars-5
          white-stars-4
          white-stars-5
          Max. input power (W)
          1800W* - 2000W**
          2100W
          2100W
          2400W
          Max. suction power (W)
          350W* - 370W**
          370W
          390W
          450W
          Range
          PowerPro Compact*
          PowerPro Active**
          PowerPro
          PowerPro Expert
          PowerPro Ultimate

          Philips makes dust disposal easy and clean

          nanoclean-technology

          NanoClean Technology*

           

          No more dust clouds, thanks to our innovative NanoClean technology. Now dust simply falls to the bottom of the dust container, and does not stick to the sides. When it’s time to empty, dust and dirt slide out – clean and easy.

           

          *on selected PowerPro Ultimate models

          • Extra ergonomic dust container

            Extra ergonomic dust container

            We designed a special spout on the side of the dust container, so emptying goes smoothly – and in a controlled manner – without spilling dirt and dust.

          • Empties with one hand

            Empties with one hand

            Just push the button to open the dust container lid – then tilt to dispose of the dust. It’s that easy.

          Unique TriActive nozzles, designed by Philips

           

          Three cleaning actions in one go.

            TriActive nozzle

            triactive-nozzle-side

            TriActive+ nozzle

            triactive-plus-side
            + With side brushes
            triactivez-image

            TriActiveZ nozzle

             

            Our TriActiveZ nozzle has a special zigzag design that channels dust, dirt and even big crumbs – without extra effort. 

            diamondflex-image

            DiamondFlex nozzle

             

            Vacuum corners with ease. Our DiamondFlex nozzle rotates 180⁰, so you can smoothly maneuver around furniture and other objects.

            turbo-brush-image

            Turbo brush nozzle

             

            For deep carpet cleaning, we recommend our Turbo brush nozzle. With a rotating brush that even removes hair and fluff.

            Which Philips bagless vacuum cleaner is right for you?

            Multi-purpose vacuums

            Multi-purpose vacuums

            Hard floors vacuums

            Hard floors vacuums

            animals-icon

            Vaccums for animal hair

            allergies-icon

            Allergy friendly vacuums

            Our top reviewed bagless vacuum cleaner