Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

      Bagged vacuum cleaners

      Bag vacuum cleaner

      Full performance.

      For a deep clean

      • AirflowMax for stronger suction power
      • Allergy-friendly superior air filtration
      • Hygienic dust disposal
      Discover more

      Bagless vacuum cleaners

      Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Full performance.

      Easy dust disposal.

      • PowerCyclone for highly efficient air-dust separation and cleaning results 
      • Easy and clean to empty with NanoClean technology
      Discover more

      Cordless sticks vacuums

      Cordless stick cleaners
      Handy wet and dry cleaning
      • PowerCyclone for efficient air-dust separation  
      • Integrated mopping function for wet cleaning
      • Move freely, without cords
      Discover more

      Wet hardfloor cleaners

      Wet vacum cleaner
      Vacuums, mops and dries
      • Three cleaning actions in one
      • Designed for all hard floors  
      • Removes dust, stains, liquid dirt, allergens, and animal smell
      Discover more

      Steam cleaners

      Steam cleaner

      Full performance.

      The power of steam

      • Uses steam to deep clean
      • No need to add detergents
      • Designed for all hard floors
      Discover more

      Steam cleaners

      Steam cleaner

      Full performance.

      The power of steam

      • Uses steam to deep clean
      • No need to add detergents
      • Designed for all hard floors
      Discover more

      Robot vacuums

      Robot vacuum cleaner

      Full performance.

      Smart cleaning.

      • Adapts to cleaning any environment  
      • Slim design to clean under low spaces  
      • Knows when to dock and recharge
      • Schedule cleaning in advance
      Discover more

      Handheld vacuums

      Hand vacuum cleaner
      Effective cleaning results. Always at hand.
      • Powerful suction with cyclonic airflow  
      • Two-stage dust filtration for lasting performance 
      • Long-lasting lithium battery
      Discover more

      Bags, Filters & nozzles

      Vacuum cleaner accessories
      Original Philips accessories
      • Vacuum cleaner bags and filters
      • Original replacement parts
      • Designed for maximum performance
      Discover more

      Find parts and accessories for your specific vacuum cleaner

      To find vacuum bags, air filters, nozzles and spare parts for your Philips vacuum cleaner, please enter the model number:

      Your search didn't give back any results. Please start typing and select the accessory from the list

        Search
        Where can I find my model number?

        Finding your model number

        Each product has a unique model number.A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

        There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

        Look on the box

        Look inside the product

        Look on the product

        Look on the manual

        accessories