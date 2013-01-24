Home
    Handblender

    Philips ProMix Stick Blender / Hand Blender 

    Ultimate power, Endless meal variety

    Philips ProMix Stick Blender

    ProMix Hand blender HR1673/98

    The Philips ProMix stick blender has SpeedTouch technology and Turbo boost for seamless power control and great results on any recipe or ingredient
    Our immersion hand blender has an ergonomic grip for maximum control of power and easy handling
    Multiple easy click accessories for blending, whisking and chopping with the stick mixer

    SpeedTouch technology

     

    When you squeeze the ProMix stick blender, the power increases – seamlessly. For smooth blending and great results on any recipe or type of ingredients, at the touch of a button.

    A stick blender with powerful 800W motor

     

    Reliable and strong for quick blending action and driving of your hand blender accessories. Thanks to its block-safe feature, it will not overheat.

    New ProMix hand blender design

     

    Uniquely designed blending bar with advanced technology that creates the optimal food flow, for faster and smoother 

    Accessories

    whisk

    Whisk 

    This single whisk is ideal for making mayonnaise, whipping cream, whisking eggs and more, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Compact chopper

    Compact Chopper

    Prepare delicious homemade pesto and sauces. Also perfect for chopping herbs or small amounts of food, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Double mixer

    Double Mixer

    Simply click onto your Philips Avance ProMix hand blender to make smooth batters, for delicious homemade cakes, light, soft cupcakes and fluffy pastries, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    XL chopper

    XL Chopper

    At 1000ml, you can prepare larger amounts of food, including chopped fruits and vegetables as well as freshly ground meats, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Potato masher

    Potato Masher

    Quickly mashes potatoes – and lets you make silky vegetable purees, baby food and other dishes, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Stick Blender Reviews & Awards

    Prepare all your favourite stick blender recipes at the touch of a button


    Want to get the most out of your new Philips ProMix hand blender with SpeedTouch technology? Get inspired with these videos! Watch how you can make delicious homemade food quickly and easily – thanks to your new Philips hand blender and accessories. Check out our delicious homemade hummus or pumpkin soup hand blender videos below.
    Homemade Hummus made with the Philips ProMix Stick Blender
    Philips Hand Blender used to create pumpkin soup
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Pumpkin soup made quick and easy
    Homemade Hummus made with the Philips ProMix Stick Blender
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Homemade hummus featuring XL Chopper and Compact Chopper
    Philips Hand blender and accessories next to the cream puffs they were used to cook
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Cream puffs made at home with the Whisk and Double Mixer
    Using the Philips stick blender with multi chopper accessory on roasted chicken meal
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Honey and lemon roasted chicken using the MultiChopper

    Quick and easy stick blender recipes your family will love!


    Making fresh homemade food is even easier – and faster – with the Philips ProMix hand blender. Creating a delicious smoothie or healthy pumpkin soup is a chore no longer with our new stick blender, enjoy these meals in just seconds. We’ve featured some of our favourite stick blender recipes here. Enjoy!
    See full recipes here

    Explore Philips Food Preperation Products

     

