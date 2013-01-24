  • 2yrs warranty

  • 30 day free returns

  • 2-7days delivery

  • Free Delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Dehumidifiers

    Air Dehumidifier & Purifier 2-in-1


    Reduce moisture and allergies for a drier, healthier home

    Leave damp and mould outdoors and breathe the difference

      Philips 2-in-1 Air Dehumidifier & Purifier


      Series 5000

      DE205

      Purify the air while you wring out excess moisture. Eliminating dampness in your home helps prevent mould from growing, protects your furnishings from damage, and lets your laundry dry faster. The Philips 2-in-1 Air Dehumidifier and Purifier helps control mould and mildew, as well as pollutants and allergens in your home.

       

      • Powerful dehumidification is effective year-round in damp home environments.
      • VitaShield IPS technology purifies the air simultaneously.
      • Easy controls include adjustable modes, digital humidity level display and air quality indicator.
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $999.00
      Philips Series 5000 Air Dehumidifier and Purifier

      Learn fun facts about the 2-in-1 Air Dehumidifier & Purifier

      Philips 2-in-1 Air Dehumidifier & Purifier
      " Testimonials: Purify the air while you wring out excess moisture. Eliminating dampness in your home prevents mould from growing, protects your furnishings from damage, and lets your laundry dry faster. "

      Air dehumidifier being used in a bedroom

      What does an air dehumidifier do?

       

      An air dehumidifier lets you manage your indoor humidity levels. Damp air allows mold and mildew to take root in your home. It’s also a breeding ground for bacteria and dust mites. Our dehumidifiers remove up to 25 L of water per day to protect your home and furnishings, and provides healthier humidity level.

       

      • Automatic controls on the 2-in-1 dehumidifier adjust to your desired humidity level.
      • Dry Laundry mode delivers maximum performance to speed up clothes drying.
      • Continuous Dry mode runs non-stop with alerts when it’s time to empty the water tank.

      How does the Air Purifier Only mode work?


      Our 2-in-1 dehumidifiers combine effective moisture control with our highest standards or air purification. VitaShield IPS technology and our NanoProtect Filter capture dust, pollutants and allergens for a healthier home. There’s even a Purifier Only mode so you have the flexibility to keep cleansing the air even when the air is dry.

       

      • Filter ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns
      • Remove up to 99.9% of airborne allergens
      • Clean air delivery rate of up to 270 m3/hr
      Digital display of the Series 5000 air dehumidifier

      Designed for easy use

       

      Get real-time feedback from the air quality indicator and digital humidity display on the air dehumidifier machine.

       

      Adjustable settings control the mode, fan speed, timer and child lock.

       

      Automatic alerts tell you when it’s time to empty the tank or change the filter.

       

      The air dehumidifier has wheels, allowing easy movement throughout the home.

      Buy Philips 2-in-1 Air Dehumidifier & Purifier

      2 in 1 Dehumidifier
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $999.00

      The right air quality solutions for your home

      Air Purifiers

      Be the first to review this item

      Philips shop price
      From*: $349.00
      Philips Air Purifier model for small rooms
      Removes 99.97% of airborne allergens**
      including pollen, pet dander, dust, dustmite, mold and even nano-sized harmful particles
      Superior CADR that cleans your room within minutes 
      The effectiveness of an Air Purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That defines how much cubic meter of clean air is being delivered every hour.
      Real-time indoor air quality feedback
      Unique AeraSense technology makes your indoor air quality visible at a glance. A numerical allergen index and color ring make clear even the slightest changes in air quality in real time.
      Automatically monitors  and purifies the air
      Click   for more
      Discover all
      Philips shop price

      Air Humidifiers

      Be the first to review this item

      Philips shop price
      From*: $209.00
      Philips Air Humidifier model for medium rooms
      Hygienically humidifies the room
      without spreading bacteria or white dust
      Evenly distributes moisture to the room
      without leaving wet patches on the furniture
      Humidification settings allow for precise humidity control 
      Easily choose between 40, 50 and 60 percent humidity in the air for maximum comfort
      Automatically controls the humidity in a healthier level 
      Click for more
      Discover all
      Philips shop price

      2-in-1 Dehumidifiers & Purifiers

      Be the first to review this item

      Philips shop price
      From*: $999.00
      Philips Air Dehumidifier and Purifier 2 in 1 machine
      Removes excess moisture from the air effectively
      Thanks to the powerful dehumidification technology, it removes the excess moisture from the air 
      Filters 99% of the mould spores***
      Laundry dry mode dries wet clothes quickly
      it directs the strong dry air flow towards wet clothes and helps laundry to dry quickly.
      Auto defrost & auto off guarantees safe operation
      10 other features specifically designed to ensure safe operation
      Click for more
      Discover all
      Philips shop price

      *Suggested retail price

      ** Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab.

      ***Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne Aspergillus niger mold spores within 60 minutes of operation.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations