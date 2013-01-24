Dehumidifiers

Purify the air while you wring out excess moisture. Eliminating dampness in your home helps prevent mould from growing, protects your furnishings from damage, and lets your laundry dry faster. The Philips 2-in-1 Air Dehumidifier and Purifier helps control mould and mildew, as well as pollutants and allergens in your home.
- Powerful dehumidification is effective year-round in damp home environments.
- VitaShield IPS technology purifies the air simultaneously.
- Easy controls include adjustable modes, digital humidity level display and air quality indicator.