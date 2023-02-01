How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
Why is descaling needed?
Self Clean function
- Fill the water tank and turn on. (If your iron has adjustable settings, choose MAX TEMP and NO STEAM.)
- When the light goes out, unplug and hold the iron over the sink so the soleplate is horizontal.
- Activate CALC CLEAN using the button or selector. (Varies per model. Press and hold, if necessary.)
- Shake the iron gently back and forth until empty. Water, steam and scale will come out of the steam vents.
- Heat the iron and glide over a cloth to clean the soleplate. Repeat process, if necessary.
- Repeat this whole process once a month, or more if necessary.
Quick Calc Release function (base of the iron)
- Unplug the iron and make sure that the iron is cool.
- Lie the iron flat and push up the Quick Calc Release lock at the back of your iron.
- Remove the scale container. Empty, rinse and dry it.
- Wipe away any scale or residue around the opening on the iron. Re-insert the container and lock in place.
- Repeat this process once a month, or as necessary.
Quick Calc Release function (below the soleplate)
- Unplug the iron and make sure that the iron is cool.
- Hold the appliance in vertical position over the sink. Flip up the lever of Quick Calc Release collector, and pull it out
- Clean the Quick Calc Release collector with water.
- Gently shake the appliance to allow scale particles to fall out.
- Insert the Quick Calc Release collector back into the appliance and push down the lever until it clicks to lock the collector in place.
- Repeat this process once a month, or as necessary.
Built-in Calc Container function
- Fill the water tank and turn on. (If your iron has adjustable settings, choose MAX TEMP and NO STEAM.)
- When the light goes out, unplug and hold the iron over the sink so the soleplate is horizontal.
- Activate CALC CLEAN using the button or selector. (Varies per model. Press and hold, if necessary.)
- Shake the iron gently back and forth until empty. Water, steam and scale will come out of the steam vents.
- Heat the iron and glide over a cloth to clean the soleplate. Repeat process, if necessary.
- Repeat this process once a month, or as necessary.
Did the solutions above help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.