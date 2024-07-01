Search terms

    How do I clean my Philips Sonicare Power Flosser?

    Published on 01 July 2024

    If the text below doesn't help and you're experiencing issues with your Sonicare product, we recommend that you request a warranty exchange. Please click on this link to initiate a warranty exchange. 

    Your Power Flosser should be cleaned once a week. Please see the instructions below, depending on your model.

    Cordless Power Flosser

    Warning: Do not clean the Cordless Power Flosser while the charging cord and adapter are attached. Unplug the device and close the charging port cover before cleaning.
     
    • Clean the reservoir by gently twisting it clockwise when removed from the power flosser. Hand wash with warm water and mild soap or place in the top rack of a dishwasher.
     
    • Clean the handle by wiping it with a soft cloth and mild soap.
     
    • Clean the nozzles regularly by removing them from the handle and rinsing the tip under warm water. Every few months or if your nozzle becomes clogged, soak it in a container of 2 parts water and 1 part vinegar for 5 minutes. Rinse the nozzle with warm water.
     

    • The internal components, hose and handle can be cleaned by filling the reservoir with warm water and 1-2 tablespoons of white vinegar. Point the nozzle at the sink and turn the Cordless Power Flosser on, then run the solution until the reservoir is empty. Rinse by repeating with a full reservoir of clean, warm water.

       

     
     

    Countertop Power Flosser

    • Clean the reservoir by gently removing it from the unit by simply pulling it up. Hand wash with warm water and mild soap or place it in the dishwasher.
     
    • The base and handle can be cleaned by wiping them with a soft cloth and mild soap.
     
    • Clean the nozzles regularly by removing them from the handle and rinsing the tip under warm water. Every few months or if your nozzle becomes clogged, soak the nozzle in a container of 2 parts water and 1 part vinegar for 5 minutes. Rinse the nozzle with warm water.
     
    • The internal components, hose and handle can be cleaned by filling the reservoir with warm water and 1-2 tablespoons of white vinegar. Point the nozzle at the sink and turn the Cordless Power Flosser on, then run the solution until the reservoir is empty. Rinse by repeating with a full reservoir of clean, warm water.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3042/00 , HX3062/00 .

