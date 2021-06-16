Can I use my Philips Groomer while it is connected to a power outlet?
Showerproof and washable devices
To find out whether your groomer is showerproof, look for the following symbol, printed on the body of your device.
Non-washable devices
To check whether your device is non-washable, look for the following symbol printed on the device.
Washable devices
These types of washable devices have the following symbol printed on them.
If you are still unsure about the usage of your grooming device, please consult your user manual for further details or contact us.