    MG3710/85 Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face
    Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face

    MG3710/85

    Can I use my Philips Groomer while it is connected to a power outlet?

    If you are wondering whether you can use your Philips Male Grooming device with the power cord, please read our advice below.
     

    Showerproof and washable devices

    Waterproof trimmers and clippers can be safely used and cleaned with water. However, these devices will not work when they are plugged into an electrical socket. They are designed this way to prevent any kind of accident.
    To find out whether your groomer is showerproof, look for the following symbol, printed on the body of your device.
     
    Philips waterproof groomers

    Non-washable devices

    Some Philips Groomers are only meant for dry use. This means that you cannot use them or clean them with water. These types of devices can be used while they are plugged into an electrical socket.
    To check whether your device is non-washable, look for the following symbol printed on the device.
     
    Philips non-washable groomers

    Washable devices

    Some Philips Groomers that are suitable for dry use can still be cleaned with water. These devices can be used while they are connected to a power outlet. However, make sure that you unplug these devices before cleaning them with water.
    These types of washable devices have the following symbol printed on them.
    If you are still unsure about the usage of your grooming device, please consult your user manual for further details or contact us.

     
    Philips washable groomers

    The information on this page applies to the following models: MG3710/85

