How do I make gluten-free pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?

Gluten-free pasta might break more easily before cooking, as gluten-free flour gives the pasta dough limited elasticity.



Gluten is a mixture of proteins found in wheat and related grains. It gives elasticity to dough, helping it to rise and keep its shape, and often gives the final product a chewy texture as well.



Therefore, when making gluten-free pasta, we recommend adding thickener to act as binder, such as Xanthan gum, Guar gum or eggs. Pay attention that pre-mixed flour might already contain a binder, so it is not necessary to add an extra binder.



Also, when using gluten-free flour, less water is needed than the recommendation. Depending on the type of flour, you may use about 10-20 ml less for these recipes.