1) Press the MENU button, select MAINTENANCE and select DESCALING with OK.

2) Press OK to confirm starting the descaling process.

3) Remove the water tank and empty it. For the Exprelia machines that are compatible with AquaClean, the machine will show in the display: Remove the AquaClean water filter. Confirm with OK.

4) Empty the internal and external drip trays. Confirm with OK.

5) Fill the milk carafe halfway with fresh water. Insert and open the milk dispensing spout. Confirm with OK.

6) Place a container underneath the steam/hot water wand and the milk carafe dispensing spout. Confirm with OK.

7) Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank. Top up the water tank to the MAX level with fresh tap water. Confirm with OK.

8) The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The display shows step 1/2 descaling and the bar shows the progress. This takes about 20 minutes.

Note: The descaling cycle can be paused by pressing the pause button. To resume, press the OK button.

9) When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the machine indicates to rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water. Confirm with OK.

10) Empty the internal and external drip trays. Confirm with OK.

11) Fill the milk carafe halfway with fresh water. Insert and open the milk dispensing spout. Confirm with OK.

12) Empty the container and place it back. Confirm with OK.

13) The rinsing cycle starts. The display shows step 2/2 rinsing and the bar shows the progress.

14) When the amount of water needed for the rinse cycle has been completely dispensed, the machine automatically ends the descaling process by showing this screen after a short warm-up phase.