Descaling your Saeco Minuto espresso machine helps to keep it in optimal condition. Learn how to do this yourself easily.
How do I descale my Saeco Minuto espresso machine?
Which descaling procedure do I follow?
There are different types of Saeco Minuto models on the market.
- If your Saeco Minuto espresso machine has a display; follow “Descale instructions - Minuto with display”
- If your Saeco Minuto espresso machine does not have a display; follow “Descale instructions - Minuto without display”
Here you can find a general video of the instructions for descaling most Saeco Minuto models, providing guidance through the process for you.
- Please be aware that there are always clear step-by-step instructions for “how to descale” in the user manual of your machine
Before you start the descaling cycle
- The complete descaling process takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
- Once started, the descaling procedure must be performed in full
- Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701. Never use vinegar as a decalcifier
Before you start:
- Empty the drip tray
- Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
- Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if installed)
- Remove the Pannarello/Cappuccinatore/Automatic milk frother (if installed)
- For machines with a milk carafe; insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water up to the min. level
General Saeco Minuto descaling video
Descale instructions - Minuto **with display**
1) Press the MENU button and select CALC CLEAN. Press the ESPRESSO button to start the descaling. For machines that do not have a Menu button, press the CALC CLEAN button and from there select CALC CLEAN and press the ESPRESSO button to start the descaling.
2) The descaler symbol appears on the display. For machines with a milk carafe; the machine first reminds you to insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water up to the min. level, and pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right (steam symbol).
3) Take out the water tank. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.
4) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the CALC CLEAN symbol or MAX indication.
5) Place the water tank back into the machine.
6) Place a bowl underneath the coffee dispensing spout and the steam/hot water wand/milk dispenser (depending on whether your machine has a milk carafe or not).
7) Press the correct button to start the descaling cycle. Depending on your model, this may be the AROMA/PRE GROUND or CAPPUCCINO button. See the machine's display for which one to select.
8) The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The bar on the display shows the progress. This takes about 25 minutes.
9) When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the NO WATER symbol appears on the display.
10) Rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water to the MAX indication and then put it back. The start rinsing symbol appears on the display.
11) For machines with a milk carafe, rinse the milk carafe, fill it with fresh water up to the MIN level and insert it into the machine. Pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right (steam symbol).
12) Put the bowl back.
13) Press the correct button to start the rinsing cycle. Depending on your model, this may be the AROMA/PRE GROUND or CAPPUCCINO button. See the machine's display for which one to select.
14) When the READY symbol appears on the display, the rinsing cycle is completed.
Note: If the NO WATER symbol appears on the display instead of the READY symbol, repeat steps 10-13 until the READY symbol appears.
You may have to repeat this multiple times.
15) Press the correct button to Exit the menu. Depending on your model, this may be the ESPRESSO/STEAM/SPECIAL DRINKS button. See the machine's display for which one to select.
16) The machine warms up and performs the automatic rinse cycle.
17) Empty the drip tray and put it back. For machines with a milk carafe, rinse the milk carafe.
18) The machine is ready for use.
Descale instructions - Minuto **without display**
1) Take out the water tank. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.
2) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the MAX line. (Please ensure that the Max line is reached, otherwise further rinsing will be required.) Place the water tank back into the machine.
3) Place a bowl underneath the dispensing spout.
4) Press and hold the CALC CLEAN button (for at least 3 seconds) until the button begins to flash. The machine starts the descaling process.
Note: The CALC CLEAN button continues to flash until the descaling process is finished.
5) The machine now dispenses the descaling solution at intervals. This takes approx. 25 min. During this period, the DESCALING CYCLE light turns on.
6) When the NO WATER light is illuminated continuously, the water tank is empty.
7) Empty the bowl and place it back. Remove the water tank, rinse it and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Place it back into the machine. The RINSING CYCLE lights turns on.
8) When the ESPRESSO button flashes, press it to start the rinsing cycle.
9) When NO WATER lights up, the water tank is empty.
10) Remove the water tank, rinse it and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Place it back into the machine.
11) The CALC CLEAN button turns off. The ESPRESSO button is illuminated continuously and the NO WATER + EXCLAMATION light indications start to flash.
Note: If the RINSING CYCLE symbol lights up again, refill the water tank up to the MAX level and repeat steps 7-10 until the NO WATER and the EXCLAMATION lights start to flash. You may have to repeat this multiple times.
12) Press the ESPRESSO button to prime the circuit.
13) The ESPRESSO and COFFEE buttons will start to flash simultaneously and the machine carries out an automatic rinse cycle.
14) Empty the drip tray and put it back.
15) The machine is now ready for use.