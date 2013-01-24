Home
    Shaver Series 6000

      Ditch the blade.
      Protect your skin.

      Philips Shaver SP9860
      Ditch the blade.
      Protect your skin.
      Philips shaver S9000 Prestige

      Ultimate closeness & comfort

      S9000 Prestige
      Series 9000
      Philips shaver S7000

      Sensitive & Close

      Series 7000
      Series 7000
      Philips shaver Series 6000

      Minimized skin irritation

      Series 6000
      Series 6000

      Protects 5 x better than a manual blade*. 
      New Philips S6000

      Wet and Dry Electric Shaver Series 6000, S6630/11

      Philips Shaver Series 6000, S6680/26
      The Philips Series 6000 delivers a perfectly clean shave and reduces skin irritation at the same time. It has Anti-Friction coating that creates a smooth surface and effortlessly glides over your skin for less irritation.
      Anti-Friction Coating checkmark
      Anti-Friction Coating
      MultiPrecision Blades checkmark
      MultiPrecision Blades
      MultiFlex Heads checkmark
      MultiFlex Heads
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $249.00
      *Protects better against nicks and cuts than manual blades after 21-days
      Philips Shaver Series 6000 Anti-Friction Coating

      Reduce skin irritation


      Anti-Friction Coating

      A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimizes skin irritation.
      Philips Shaver Series 6000 MultiPrecision Blade System

      Get a fast and close shave


      MultiPrecision Blades

      MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them – and any remaining stubble – in just a few strokes.
      Philips Shaver Series 6000 MultiFlex heads

      Glide over your skin smoothly


      MultiFlex Heads

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face, and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.
      Philips Shaver Series 6000 Aquatec Wet & Dry

      Shave wet or dry


      Aquatec Wet & Dry

      Opt for a quick dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      See the Shaver Series 6000 in action

      Philips Shaver Series 6000 Video Thumbnail

      What's in the box of Shaver S6630?

        • Precision trimmer
          SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
        • Travel pouch
          Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
        The Philips S6000 shaver comes with a click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming, a travel pouch. 
        Philips shop price
        Suggested retail price: $249.00
        Philips Shaver Series 6000 Number 1 Logo
        Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

        *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
        Philips Shaver Series 6000 Green Product Logo
        Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.
        Philips Shaver Series 6000 Design Award 2018
        One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD is recognised as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year.

        Compare shaver S6630 with our other great shavers

        S6630/11

        Shaver series 6000

        S6630/11

        Philips shop price
        $249.00*
        Minimized skin irritation
        Compare features
        SP9860/13

        Shaver S9000 Prestige

        SP9860/13

        Philips shop price
        $699.00*
        Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
        Compare features

        Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
        • 5 directions shaver head movement
        • 8 directions shaver head movement

        Comfort: For smooth shave
        • ★★★★★
        • ★★★★★

        Closeness
        • ★★★★
        • ★★★★★

        Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
        • SmartClick Precision trimmer
        • SmartClick Precision trimmer

        Ease of use: Wet & dry

        Battery: Usage / charging time
        • 60minutes / 1h
        • 60minutes / 3 hours

        100% Washable

        Also includes
        • Travel pouch
        • SmartClick Precision trimmer
        • Qi charger
        • Premium hard case
        • SmartClick Precision trimmer
        * Suggested retail price

