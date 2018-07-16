Search terms
Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series is a convenient, fast and effective steaming solution, whenever you need it. It also kills 99.9% of bacteria*, to refresh your clothes. Now everything you own can be ready to wear in a flash. *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
The innovative unique adjustable head means you can smooth creases at any angle, giving you the option to steam vertically or adjust the head to use horizontally like an iron.
The steam plate features a pointed tip so you can easily smooth creases with extra precision in hard-to-reach areas like buttons, collars and pleats.
Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal for those last minute outfit decisions.
OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can steam worry-free.
Up to 28 g/min of continuous powerful steam relaxes fabric fibers so creases can be smoothed quickly, ensuring your garments look their best.
Besides de-wrinkling, 7000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*. *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
The Handheld Steamer 7000 Series, STH7060/80, delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to innovative design and continous steam. It comes with two (2) exchangeable water tanks.
In this situation, we recommend the following options:
Your Philips Steam Generator should be placed on a suitable ironing board. When you try to place your Philips Steam Generator on your regular steam iron board, you may find that it is not suitable as it does not have the proper side tray for your steam generator’s base.
As your Philips Steam Generator is equipped with OptimalTemp technology, then it is ok for it to stay on the board all the time. It will not damage the ironing board cover.
Your Philips steam generator iron or garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur. Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your Philips steam generator iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too). Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your Philips Steam Generator.
Whether you can refill your Philips steam generator's water tank during use depends on the series. Read more about this here. Refilling the tank during use You can refill your Philips steam generator's tank any time, even during ironing, except for the following series:
