Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series, product front

    Garment steamers

    Unlock your wardrobe’s potential

    Convenient, fast and effective steaming - Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series

    STH7060/80

    Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series, STH7060/80

    Makes you feel great in your outfit

    Innovative 2-in-1 unique adjustable head, offering steam & iron option

    Powerful continuous steam, to make your garments crease-free and looking their best

    OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

    Ready to use in just 30 seconds, plug in and go

    Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series

    What will you wear today?

    Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series is a convenient, fast and effective steaming solution, whenever you need it. It also kills 99.9% of bacteria*, to refresh your clothes. Now everything you own can be ready to wear in a flash.

     

    *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

    IF Design Award 2022

    Unique adjustable head offering 2-in-1 Garment Steamer & Iron

     

    The innovative unique adjustable head means you can smooth creases at any angle, giving you the option to steam vertically or adjust the head to use horizontally like an iron.

    Pointed steam plate tip

     

    The steam plate features a pointed tip so you can easily smooth creases with extra precision in hard-to-reach areas like buttons, collars and pleats.

    Ready to use in 30 seconds

     

    Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal for those last minute outfit decisions. 

    OptimalTEMP Technology

     

    OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can steam worry-free.

    Powerful continuous steam

     

    Up to 28 g/min of continuous powerful steam relaxes fabric fibers so creases can be smoothed quickly, ensuring your garments look their best.

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria*

     

    Besides de-wrinkling, 7000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

     

    *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

    Watch Handheld Steamer 7000 Series in action

    Watch Philips All-in-One 8000 Series in action

    What others say about Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series

    Ready to buy Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series

    Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series, product

    The Handheld Steamer 7000 Series, STH7060/80, delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to innovative design and continous steam. It comes with two (2) exchangeable water tanks.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How can I fit Philips Steam Generator on ironing board?


    Your Philips Steam Generator should be placed on a suitable ironing board. When you try to place your Philips Steam Generator on your regular steam iron board, you may find that it is not suitable as it does not have the proper side tray for your steam generator’s base.

     

    In this situation, we recommend the following options:

     

    • Change to an ironing board suitable for a steam generator
    • Place your steam generator’s base on the side of the board, not on the side tray
    • Place your steam generator’s base on the floor or on a table.

     

    Can Philips Steam Generator stay on the board during intervals?

     

    As your Philips Steam Generator is equipped with OptimalTemp technology, then it is ok for it to stay on the board all the time. It will not damage the ironing board cover.

     

    What type of water can I use in Philips Steam Generator?

     

    Your Philips steam generator iron or garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.

     

    Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your Philips steam generator iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too).

     

    Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your Philips Steam Generator.

    Can I fill the tank of Philips Steam Generator during use?

     

    Whether you can refill your Philips steam generator's water tank during use depends on the series. Read more about this here.

     

    Refilling the tank during use

    You can refill your Philips steam generator's tank any time, even during ironing, except for the following series:

     

    • GC6300
    • GC6400
    • GC6500
    • PSG9000
       

    Looking for another garment solutions?

    Compare and find your garment solutions

    Explore all garment solutions

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Receive $30 off** your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

    Early access to exclusive offers

    Be the first to hear about new products and sales

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

    What does this mean?

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
    **Terms & conditions apply

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.