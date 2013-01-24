Home
    HX8221/02
      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Technology that cleans with a touch

        Technology that cleans with a touch

        AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

        Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

        Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

        With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.

        Helps improve gum health in just two weeks than manual brushing alone

        Helps improve gum health in just two weeks than manual brushing alone

        Sonicare AirFloss is clinically proven to improve gum health in just two weeks than manual brushing alone.

        Point. Press. Clean!

        Point. Press. Clean!

        Fill the reservoir on the handle with either mouthwash or water for a refreshing clean, then point and shoot. The reservoir holds enough liquid for up to two uses.

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

        Comfortable ergonomic handle

        Comfortable ergonomic handle

        Designed to be easy to maneuver in tight spaces, AirFloss has a comfortable ergonomic handle and a non-slip grip.

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Sonicare AirFloss helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

        Removes up to 5x more plaque in-between teeth than manual brushing alone

        Removes up to 5x more plaque in-between teeth than manual brushing alone

        Cleaning between your teeth is an important part of your oral health. Sonicare AirFloss uses air and micro-droplet technology to remove up to 5x more plaque between teeth than manual brushing alone.

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers* continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Battery indicator
          Flashing indicates low battery
          Battery Life
          Up to 3 wks when fully charged
          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time
          Replace nozzle every 6 months
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Charge time
          24 hours to full charge

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        • Items included

          AirFloss Nozzle
          1
          Charger
          1 multi-voltage charger
          Nozzle holder
          1

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Removes up to 5x more plaque in-between teeth than manual brushing alone
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks than manual brushing alone
          Auto-burst feature
          Cleans entire mouth in 30 sec
          Nozzles
          Best results change every 6mos

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Pink
          Nozzle color
          Pink with white tip

