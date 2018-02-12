Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Chasing innovation Chasing innovation Chasing innovation
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      98BDL4150D/75

      Chasing innovation

      Impress with a large diameter display. Designed to run Android Apps, the Philips D-Line is the high-performance powerhouse for corporate, educational and similar environments that need to go bigger.

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Similar products

      See all D-Line series

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Signage Solutions
      - {discount-value}

      Signage Solutions

      D-Line Display

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Chasing innovation

      powered by Android

      • 98"
      • Powered by Android
      • 500cd/m²
      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

      See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

      Mini PCI Expess Slot

      With a mini PCI express slot built in, you can easily extend display connectivity to include 4G LTE modules. This is also a great way to enhance machine to machine communication. Result: a world of configuration possibilities, such as adding product features or expanding signal-handling capabilities.

      Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

      Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

      Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

      Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • DisplayPort
        • HDMI (x3)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • mPCIe
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
        • OPS
        • USB, type A
        Video output
        DisplayPort
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        247.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        97.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.5622 x 0.5622 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @60HZ
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Operating system
        Android 7.1.2

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        520W+/-10%  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 200 mm
        Set Width
        2193.2  mm
        Product weight
        91.4  kg
        Set Height
        1248.2  mm
        Set Depth
        83.8  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        86.35  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        49.14  inch
        Wall Mount
        800(H)X500(V) mm, M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.30  inch
        Bezel width
        16.0 (T/L/R/B)
        Product weight (lb)
        201.50  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20 %~ 80%(operation),10%-90%(storage)  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • WEBM
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        • Dual-Core Cortex-A72 @2GHz
        • Quad-Core Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali-T864
        Memory
        4GB DDR3
        Storage
        64G eMMc
        Wifi
        • 2T2R
        • 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
        • WCT07R2201

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • SD card cover

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • FCC, Class A

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter


      Exclusive member benefits & promotions

      Enjoy $30 off your first order*

      Receive the latest updates on events

      Early access events

      Members only promotions

      Welcome & birthday offers 

      *

      I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

      What does this mean?

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
      **Terms & conditions apply

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.