    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    86BDL4152T/75
      -{discount-value}

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi, designed for running Android apps, and multiple touch points, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi, designed for running Android apps, and multiple touch points, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi, designed for running Android apps, and multiple touch points, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

        powered by Android

        • 86"
        • Powered by Android
        • 500cd/m²
        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

        Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

        Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

        With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

        Create and update content with CMND & Create

        Create and update content with CMND & Create

        Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists

        Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

        WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

        Enhance your connectivity with an integrated mPCIe slot.

        With an integrated PCI slot, you can connect a WiFI/bluetooth or 4G LTE module, allowing for even greater communication with the display. Machine to machine communication is also enhanced, with numerous configurations available for customers to use, such as the ability to expand product features or signal-handling capability.

        Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

        Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

        Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

        Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

        Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

        With Android integrated into the touch display, you can work with the most dveloped OS on the planet, and save your own app directly into the display. This also means, for the built-in apps, like the browser, it's touch capable right out of the box. Just connect the power and you've got immediate interactivity. You can also use the built-in scheduler to daypart your apps and content based on the time of day. And, using the auto orientation feature, switching from portrait to landscape content is as simple as turning the display.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          85.6  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          217.42  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V)
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-D (x1)
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          Video output
          DisplayPort
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          • 3.5mm jack
          • SPDIF
          Other connections
          • mPCIe
          • micro SD
          • micro USB
          • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
          • OPS
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Video formats
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50Hz
          • 1080i, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 4K x 2K
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 60Hz
          Computer formats
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
          • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 640 x 350, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 848 x 480, 60Hz
          • 960 x 720, 60,75Hz
          • 960x720, 75Hz
          UHD Formats
          • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
          • 4096 x 2160, 24 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1957  mm
          Set Height
          1128  mm
          Set Depth
          104.9  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          77.05  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          44.4  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          4.13  inch
          Bezel width
          28.4 mm(Even bezel)
          Product weight (lb)
          212.1  lb
          Product weight
          96.21  kg
          VESA Mount
          600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Picture in picture
          PIP

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          262  W
          Consumption (Max)
          450 W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
          Stand
          BMO5922 (Optional)
          Optional accessories
          ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
          Included Accessories
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • M2 screw (x3)
          • M3 screw (x1)
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • RS232 Daisy chain cable (x1)
          • SD card cover (x1)
          • Wifi dipole antenna (x2)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PDF
          USB Playback Video
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WMV
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • FLV
          • WEBM

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • J-Moss
          • PSE
          • VCCI
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          • Dual-Core Cortex-A72 @2GHz
          • Quad-Core Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz
          GPU
          ARM Mali-T860 MP4
          Memory
          4GB RAM
          Storage
          64G eMMc

        • Multi-touch Interactivity

          Touch points
          10 simultaneous touch points

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)

