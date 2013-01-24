Home
    Q-Line Display

    86BDL3050Q/75
    Overall Rating / 5
    Intensify your signage experience
      -{discount-value}

      Q-Line Display

      86BDL3050Q/75
      Overall Rating / 5

      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

      Q-Line Display

      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Q-Line Display

      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

        Intensify your signage experience

        With priceless performance

        • 86"
        • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
        • Ultra HD
        CMND: Take control of your displays

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

        Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

        Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

        With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

        Create and update content with CMND & Create

        Create and update content with CMND & Create

        Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

        See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

        Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

        WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          85.6  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          217.4  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          410  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Color Enhancement
          • Color Temperature Adjustment
          • De-interlacer
          • Noise Reduction
          • Smart Picture
          Operating system
          Android 5.0.1
          Panel technology
          IPS

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 480p, 30, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz
          • 576p, 25, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x4)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • AC-out
          • Analog (D-sub input)
          • Analog audio Left/Right out
          • Display Port
          • HDMI
          • IR out
          • micro SD
          • PC Audio in
          • RS232 Serial
          • USB 2.0
          • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)

        • Convenience

          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          Lockable
          Network controllable
          • LAN (RJ45)
          • RS232
          • Card OPS RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Ease of installation
          • Smart Insert
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Placement
          Landscape
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 15
          Memory
          8GB eMMC

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          15.15 (Top/Left/Right) 16.0 (Bottom) mm
          Set Width
          1927.9  mm
          Set Height
          1098.9  mm
          Set Depth
          85.9  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          75.90  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          43.26  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.06  inch
          Product weight
          63.8  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          140.65  lb
          VESA Mount
          600 x 400 mm, M8

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80 (operation),10 - 90%(storage)  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          302 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • HDMI cable
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          Included Accessories
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • USB Cover and screw x1

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WMV
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MOV
          • TRP
          • WEBM
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Japanese
          • Czech
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • CB
          • FCC, Class B
          • BSMI
          • CCC
          • EAC
          • EMF
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • PSB

        • Internal Player

          Storage
          8GB eMMC
          CPU
          Quad Core Full HD
          Memory
          2GB DDR3

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)

