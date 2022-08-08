Search terms

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    75BDL4052E/75
    Interactive education display
      Signage Solutions E-Line Display

      75BDL4052E/75

      Interactive education display

      Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

      Signage Solutions E-Line Display

      Interactive education display

      Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

      Interactive education display

      Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

      Signage Solutions E-Line Display

      Interactive education display

      Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

        Interactive education display

        Featuring multi-touch technology

        • 75"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

        WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

        Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

        Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        Whiteboard mode built-in

        Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

        Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

        Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          189.3  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          74.5  inch
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          10  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
          Display colors
          1.07Billon
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Panel technology
          ADS
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Operating system
          Android 10
          OS UI resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 350, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 848 x 480, 60Hz
          • 960x720, 75Hz
          • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
          • USB 2.0 (x3)
          • USB 3.0 (x3)
          • USB-C (up to 65W)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
          Video output
          HDMI 2.0 (x1)
          Audio output
          3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
          External control
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • micro SD
          • USB-B (x3)

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape (18/7)
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Smart Insert
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Keyboard control
          Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20~60  °C
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

        • Power

          Consumption (Typical)
          190  W
          Consumption (Max)
          450 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Energy Label Class
          G

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x15 W

        • Accessories

          Optional accessories
          Interact dongles
          Included Accessories
          • AC Switch Cover
          • Cleaning cloth (x1)
          • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) (x1)
          • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • Quick start guide (x1)
          • Remote control & AAA batteries
          • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
          • Touch Pen (x2)
          • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
          • RS232 cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • Cable clip (x3)
          • USB cover and screws

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Dutch
          • Danish
          • English
          • French
          • Finnish
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Norwegian
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Traditional Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class A
          • RoHS
          • CB
          • EAC
          • EMF
          • ETL
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • H.263
          • H.264
          • H.265
          • MPEG1/2
          • VP8
          • VP9
          • MPEG4
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • MPEG
          • HEAAC

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          0-gap Infrared touch
          Touch points
          20 simultaneous touch points
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          • Anti-Glare
          • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
          • Blue light filter

        • Weight

          Product with packaging (kg)
          67.7  kg
          Product with packaging (lb)
          149.25  lb
          Product without stand (kg)
          55.85  kg
          Product without stand (lb)
          123.13  lb

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          MTK 9970A
          Memory
          4GB RAM
          Storage
          32 GB eMMc
          Wifi
          2G/5G/6G 2T2R

        • Dimensions

          Smart Insert mount
          100x100mm, 6xM4L6
          Set Width
          1715.5  mm
          Set Height
          1007.6  mm
          Set Depth
          101.5mm(D_Max)/79.2mm(D_Wallmount)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          67.54  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          39.67  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.99(D_Max)/3.12(D_Wallmount)  inch
          Bezel width
          17.8mm(T/R/L) x 31.7mm(B)
          Wall Mount
          600 x 400 mm, M8
          Weight
          55.85  kg

        Optional accessories: Interact dongles

