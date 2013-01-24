Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Signage Solutions C-Line Display

    55BDL6051C/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Interactive meeting display Interactive meeting display Interactive meeting display
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions C-Line Display

      55BDL6051C/00

      Interactive meeting display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

      Signage Solutions C-Line Display

      Interactive meeting display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

      Interactive meeting display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

      Signage Solutions C-Line Display

      Interactive meeting display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

      Similar products

      See all multi-touch-series

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        C-Line Display

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Interactive meeting display

        high-end capacitive multi-touch technology

        • 55"
        • Powered by Android
        • 415cd/m²
        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

        Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

        HID Capacitive Touch with USB Plug & Play

        Capacitive Touch gives you the cutting edge appearance of edge to edge glass with a bezel width of just 1.5 mm! Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        Whiteboard mode built-in

        Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

        Fast and easy video conferencing

        Ready to use video conferencing software makes one-to-one or group video calls easier than ever. Simply use your own camera or add the optional Logitech Meetup bundle for an all-in-one ConferenceCam solution.

        Crestron Connected certified

        Integrate this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for for system control.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.64  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.78  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1300 :1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000 :1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          9  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.315(H) x 0.315 (V) mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          Operating system
          Android 9

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Display Port1.2 (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • USB-C
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 3.0 (x2)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
          • DVI - D (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          3.5mm Jack (x2)
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • micro SD
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
          • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
          • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
          • 960x720, 75Hz
          • 848 x 480, 60Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 640 x 350, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 50Hz
          • 1080i, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 4K x 2K, 50,60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          UHD Formats
          3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1264.40  mm
          Set Height
          735.20  mm
          Set Depth
          87.9mm(D@wall mount) / 97.8mm(D@handle)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          49.78  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          28.94  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.46(D@wall mount) / 3.85(D@handle)  inch
          Bezel width
          1.50 mm(even)
          Product weight (lb)
          72.75  lb
          Product weight
          33  kg
          VESA Mount
          400(H)x400(V) mm, M6
          Smart Insert mount
          6*M4*L6(240x150)

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          • RJ45
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          DPMS power saving system
          Yes

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          135  W
          Comsumption (Max)
          300 W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80%(operating),5 ~95%(storage)  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          30,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 20W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • RS232 cable
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
          Included Accessories
          • Philips logo
          • Cleaning cloth (x1)
          • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) x 1
          • HDMI Cable (3m)
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
          • M2 Screw (x2)
          • M3 screw (x2)
          • Power cable (x3)
          • RS232 Daisy chain cable (1.8m
          • Touch Pen (x2)
          • USB A to B cable (3m)
          • USB Cover

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV
          • DAT

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • RoHS
          • CB
          • CU
          • EMF
          • EPA
          • FCC, Class A
          • VCCI
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          MTK5680
          Storage
          32 GB eMMc
          Wifi
          • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
          • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
          GPU
          DDR4 4GB
          Micro SD Card
          Support to 1TB

        • Multi-touch Interactivity

          Touch points
          10 simultaneous touch points

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item