      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      55BDL3510Q/00

      Stand out

      Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

        Stand out

        Easy-setup 18/7 display.

        • 55"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Ultra HD
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

        Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1300:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          9  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.372 x 0.372 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          Clinical image
          D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
          • 720p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Convenience

          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Start-up
          • Switch on delay
          • Switch on status
          • Boot on source
          Start-up window
          enable / disable Philips logo
          Keyboard control
          • Lockable
          • Hidden
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Remote control signal
          Lockable

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          13.9 mm (Even bezel)
          Set Width
          1241.8  mm
          Set Height
          712.6  mm
          Set Depth
          63.6  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          48.89  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          28.06  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.50  inch
          VESA Mount
          400mm x 400mm , M6
          Product weight
          16.6  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          36.60  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Comsumption (Max)
          180 W
          Consumption (Typical)
          120  W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • H.264
          • JPEG
          • MPEG
          • WMV3
          USB Playback Picture
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • HEAAC
          • MPEG
          • WMA

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          Included Accessories
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Philips logo
          • USB Cover and screw (x2)
          Stand
          BM05922(optional)

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CB
          • BSMI
          • CU
          • EPA
          • ETL
          • FCC, Class A
          • VCCI

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide

            Be the first to review this item