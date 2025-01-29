Search terms

    • Better connected – versatile multi-touch display Better connected – versatile multi-touch display Better connected – versatile multi-touch display

      Signage Solutions Philips Interactive 3000 Series

      24BDL3751T/00

      Better connected – versatile multi-touch display

      Delivering 24/7 operation with 250 nits brightness, this versatile PCAP display is also designed to reduce energy consumption across the range. Engage. Inspire. Connect. With Android 13, Wave ready, and no need for an external media player.

      Signage Solutions Philips Interactive 3000 Series

      Better connected – versatile multi-touch display

      Easy to clean, with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating.

      A flush design with no bezel bringing an edge to edge experience augmented with anti-glare glass. Easy to clean, these interactive touch screens also feature anti-fingerprint coating.

      Also supporting 30° tilt – ideal for kiosk installations.

      Install in portrait or landscape orientations, with the option to tilt to 30°, with size variants to suit a range of installation purposes. Whether on a shelf – ideal for the 24” – angled or upright for Point of Sale, configurators, order points and kiosks – with the 32” and 43” – or for wayfinding – think 55”.

      Better visibility even in bright daylight

      With 250 cd/m2 brightness for better visibility under bright lights, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series is designed to be used 24/7, making it a great selection for travel and transportation hubs, retail centers, food and beverage locations, and more. FailOver is also included enabling your display to switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs should an outage occur.

      No need for external media player. 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM.

      The ultimate in intuitive user experience, with a professional Android 13 SoC built in for easy apps and solutions integrations and no need for an external media player. Connections include Wifi and Bluetooth, as well as USB-C port.

      Remote monitoring, maintenance, and management.

      Manage your display and control content remotely with PPDS Wave Controller – your evolutionary ecosystem designed to support time, energy and cost efficiencies. Discover software applications to support your interactive vision from our network of proven partners on the PPDS ProStore.

      Supporting business sustainability and energy savings.

      Reduced power consumption compared to previous models, supporting business sustainability and energy savings.

      Better connecting customers with content.

      Allows seamless connectivity, enabling easily access and engagement with content.

      Activated out of the box for hassle free peace of mind.

      Reliable, worry-free protection for your displays, with a three-year warranty automatically in place from the start, eliminating any setup effort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        60.5  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        23.8"  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080
        Pixel pitch
        0.2745 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Brightness (after glass)
        250  cd/m²
        Brightness (before glass)
        275  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        Panel technology
        ADS
        Operating system
        Android 13
        OS UI resolution
        FHD
        Surface treatments
        • Anti-Glare coating
        • Anti-Fingerprint coating

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • Display Port1.3 (x1)
        • USB-C (with 15W power delivery)
        Other connections
        • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
        • USB 3.0 A (x2)
        • USB 3.0 B (x1)
        • Wifi: 2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        External control
        • Gigabit LAN RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232 (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        • Tilted installation up to 30° backwards
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loopthrough
        • RS232
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        25  W
        Consumption (Max)
        83 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Energy Label Class
        F

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        570.8  mm
        Set Height
        340.3  mm
        Set Depth
        38.4  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        22.47"  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        13.40"  inch
        Wall Mount
        200mm x 200mm , M4
        Set Depth (inch)
        1.51"  inch
        Bezel width
        21.1 mm touch black border (T/R/L/B)

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        6.7  kg
        Product with packaging (lb)
        14.77  lb
        Product without packaging (kg)
        4.78 kg
        Product without packaging (lb)
        10.54 lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG 1/2 (1080p 60Hz)
        • MPEG 4 (1080p 60Hz)
        • H.263 (1080p 60Hz)
        • H.264 (4K2K 120Hz)
        • H.265 (4K2K 120Hz)
        • VP8 (1080p 60Hz)
        • VP9 (4K2K 120Hz)
        USB Playback Picture
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        • BMP
        • WEBP
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG 1/2/2.5 Layer 3
        • MPEG 1/2 Layer 1
        • MPEG 1/2 Layer 2

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A55
        GPU
        Multi-Core Mali-G52
        Memory
        4GB DDR3
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Power supply cable (3 m)
        • AC power adapter
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
        • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
        • Wall mount bolt x2
        Optional accessories
        Open frame kit (BM03752)
        Stand
        BM05911 (optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • BSMI
        • CU
        • ETL
        • IMDA
        • PSB

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Projected capacitive
        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        1.8 mm tempered safety glass

