      A new level of interaction

      Enhance and personalize interactions with this user-friendly, 5 point touch screen

      A new level of interaction

      Enhance and personalize interactions with this user-friendly, 5 point touch screen

      Enhance and personalize interactions with this user-friendly, 5 point touch screen

      A new level of interaction

      Enhance and personalize interactions with this user-friendly, 5 point touch screen

        A new level of interaction

        with an Android™ powered 10" touch display,

        • 10"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. From content management to settings, you can control it with CMND.

        Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

        WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

        True multi touch with 5 simultaneous touch points

        Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 5 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user to interact with your application simultaneously, the 5 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.

        LED bars for meeting room applications

        With LED strips along the side of the display, you broadcast a halo of light to visitors passing by. This technology can be used to signify if the meeting room is available, or to simply add a colorful new signage dimension to your business

        Simplify the installation with Power-over-Ethernet

        Simplify the installation with Power-over-Ethernet technology. Using this technology, power and connectivity can be delivered over a single ethernet line. This allows for a simplified installation, since there is no need for a power adapter. Displays can be installed in small, hard to reach areas, helping to ensure a more flexible and adaptable display environment. And for those who prefer not to use Power-over-Ethernet, a power adapter is included in the box.

        Simplify your installation with the built-in wall mount

        Save time and money with the built-in wall mount. Install your display right out of the box with the mount already built-in to the back of the display.

        Engage clients with an interactive screen

        Using the power of touch, a brand new level of interactivity is available. With the projected capacitive touch technology, this 10" display offers a bezel-less front, complete with 5 simultaneous touch points. Meaning users can interact with your business in new, dynamic ways

        Built-in WiFi and bluetooth

        Communicate wirelessly with the WiFi and bluetooth integration or simplify your content control by downloading content wirelessly.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          25.6  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          10.1''  inch
          Panel resolution
          1280 x 800
          Optimum resolution
          1280 x 800
          Brightness
          300  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          800:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:10
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          175  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          175  degree
          Display colors
          16.7 million
          Operating system
          Android 7.1

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Projected capacitive
          Touch points
          5 simultaneous touchpoints
          Protection glass
          0.7 mm tempered safety glass

        • Connectivity

          Video output
          HDMI
          Audio output
          External speaker connector
          External control
          RJ45
          Other connections
          • USB
          • micro SD

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • WiFi
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Memory
          2GB DDR3/ 8GB eMMC

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          261  mm
          Set Height
          167.2  mm
          Set Depth
          29  mm
          Product weight
          0.74  kg
          Wall Mount
          75 x 75
          Product weight (lb)
          1.57  lb
          Set Depth (inch)
          1.14  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          6.58  inch
          Set Width (inch)
          10.28  inch
          Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
          19.77 (L/R), 13.56 (T/B) mm

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 2W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Power

          Mains power
          DC12V +/- 5%, 1.5A, PoE=24W
          Consumption (Max)
          10.96 W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Table top stand
          • USB cable
          • DC power adapter
          • HDMI cable
          • Power plug
          • Silicon foot

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CB
          • CE
          • RoHS
          • FCC, Class A
          • UL
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP2
          • MP3
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • 3GP
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • USB cable
        • DC power adapter
        • HDMI cable
        • Power plug
        • Silicon foot

