Philips Support

No sound is coming from my Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor parent unit

When sound is transmitted from the baby unit, the sound level lights on the parent unit will flash and react to the sound. Ensure that the link connection light and parent unit are on.

It is possible that the parent unit is on mute or set too low. Unmute the parent unit by pressing the round button and increasing the volume.

It is possible that the sensitivity level is set too low on the parent menu. Increase the sensitivity level on the parent menu.

If no sound is coming from the parent unit, follow the troubleshooting tips below to resolve this issue: