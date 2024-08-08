My OneBlade 360 Connected is not pairing with my phone
Published on 08 August 2024
If your OneBlade 360 Connected* is not pairing with your mobile device, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend following the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue has been resolved before moving on to the next step.
*Please note that this information only applies to the OneBlade 360 Connected. Users of other OneBlade models can manually add their devices to their OneBlade app profiles, but cannot connect using Bluetooth.
Your OneBlade needs to be in close proximity to your mobile device in order to connect. Make sure that your OneBlade is no further than 3 metres away from your mobile device, with no walls or solid objects in between.
Your OneBlade requires your mobile device to be running Bluetooth version 4.1 or higher in order to connect, so make sure that your device is up to date. If the correct version is installed, please toggle Bluetooth off and back on again before trying to pair your OneBlade again.
If your mobile device's operating system has been updated since you last paired your OneBlade, this may be the cause of the issue.
To resolve this, try resetting the connection between your OneBlade and the app by following these steps:
Unpair your OneBlade: hold the power button on your OneBlade for 10 seconds to reset the connection. The light ring will start to flash blue.
Unpair your mobile device: open the Bluetooth settings on your mobile device and select your OneBlade from the list of paired devices. Tap "Unpair" or "Forget" to remove your OneBlade from the list of paired devices.
When you have unpaired your OneBlade from your mobile device, try to reestablish the connection.
Note: Operating instructions may differ depending on which mobile device you use. Refer to the user manual for your mobile device for detailed instructions.
If you are using your OneBlade with a new or different mobile device than before, unpair and re-pair it using the instructions provided above.
If none of these tips helped, your OneBlade may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your OneBlade.