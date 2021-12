My Philips espresso machine tells me to descale after installing my AquaClean filter

When the AquaClean filter icon starts flashing orange, it indicates that you need to replace your filter.

While it is flashing, you can replace the filter without having to descale the machine first.

If you do not replace the AquaClean water filter, the orange light will go out eventually. In that case, you need to descale your machine first before inserting a new water filter, as the machine has to be limescale free before starting to use the AquaClean filter.