If your Philips blender does not start working, there are some possible causes. Find out how to resolve this here.
Your blender will not work while the safety lock is locked. Please put the blender jar in the correct position so the built-in safety lock is unlocked.
To do this, make sure that you have turned the blender jar, mill, chopper or tumbler clockwise all the way until a "click" sound is heard.
In this case, the overheat protection switched off your Philips blender to prevent damage due to overheating. This can happen when processing ingredients that are too thick.
Please switch off the blender and unplug it. Let it cool down at room temperature. Then you can plug it and switch it on again.
It might produce an odour as a result, but don't worry about that, your Philips blender is safe to use.