Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Support

    My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully

    Published on 05 August 2023

    The strength of the vibrations can be surprising when you use an electric toothbrush for the first time. It is normal that you will feel more vibration than when using a manual toothbrush. 

    EasyStart feature

    Some models include an EasyStart feature. This feature slowly increases the vibration during the first 14 brushing sessions. It allows you to get used to the vibrations gradually. 

    Still too powerful?

    • You can consider reducing the intensity level. 

    • Some brushing modes use different intensity levels. You can try to change the brushing mode.  

    Not all models have the intensity feature. Please refer to the user manual to find out how to change the intensity setting. 

    Need more support?

    If these solutions do not help you, please contact us.
     
    Related issues
    My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Looking for something else?

    Discover all Philips Support options

    Support Homepage

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.