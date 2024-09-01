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XU9100/10
The robot that washes the floor like no other
Say goodbye to cleaning hassle! PowerCyclone Aqua removes dirty water immediately and constantly rinses the mop with fresh, clean water, leaving your floor spotless. Enjoy up to 3 weeks¹ maintenance-free cleaning using the All-in-One Station.See all benefits
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Vacuum & Wash Robot
Total
recurring payment
With the Philips HomeRun 9000 series, you always clean with clean water. Its PowerCyclone Aqua technology locks away dirty water as it goes, meaning you only ever mop with fresh water. Experience unparalleled cleanliness with our mop, leaving your floors spotless.
Enjoy up to 3 weeks maintenance-free cleaning with the All-in-One Station: Automatically empties the dust bin up to 70 days¹. Independently refills the clean water tank and empties the dirty water tank for up to 3 weeks¹. Effortlessly cleans and hot dries (50°C) the mop, ensuring a fresh start every time.
Say goodbye to tangled brushes - our advanced detangling feature ensures they stay hair-free², freeing you from the hassle of manual cleaning.
Every home has those tricky spots that are hard to reach and vacuum well. Those small spaces and deep crevices don’t faze the Philips HomeRun 9000 series. Thanks to its hidden D-ToF Laser Navigation and advanced algorithm, its precise route planning covers your entire floor.
With its strong suction power - the strongest Philips robot power ever with a remarkable 60% increase – the Philips HomeRun 9000 series easily vacuums dust hidden deep into crevices³.
The Philips HomeRun 9000 series seamlessly moves across flooring types. With its dual-rollers uplift system, the mop uplifts automatically to avoid wetting carpets.
Life throws a lot at our floors. Crumbs from messy kids, muddy dog pawprints, splatters of sauce from cooking, and all those random bits of fluff and dirt. The Philips HomeRun 9000 series responds. It is a specialist in picking up dust, stains, liquid, and food messes via vacuum and wash in one go. You enjoy the moment we’ll handle the mess.
No need to tidy socks, books, cups, slippers or toys. With our advanced obstacle detection, you can set your robot vacuum to work and know it won’t get stuck by small household objects ⁴.
Philips ultra-concentrated floor cleaner has been specially developed for Philips robot vacuum cleaners. It ensures your Philips HomeRun 9000 series performs at its best clean and it lasts longer.
With Philips HomeRun 9000 series, there is no need to worry about the robot running out of battery mid-cycle: it covers up to 250 sqm⁵ per charge.
The EPA filter captures fine dust⁶ before the air is re-emitted into the room.
Tailor your cleaning experience to your preferences. Use our HomeRun app to select your options quickly and easily. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning status wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned. Specify how you would like to clean each room, let the robot know where it can't go or schedule an extra cleaning session when needed.
Wi-Fi connectivity allows for remote diagnostics and the downloading of software updates, improving functionality and extending the lifespan of the device.
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