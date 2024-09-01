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    • The robot that washes the floor like no other The robot that washes the floor like no other The robot that washes the floor like no other
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      Philips HomeRun 9000 series Vacuum & Wash Robot

      XU9100/10

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The robot that washes the floor like no other

      Say goodbye to cleaning hassle! PowerCyclone Aqua removes dirty water immediately and constantly rinses the mop with fresh, clean water, leaving your floor spotless. Enjoy up to 3 weeks¹ maintenance-free cleaning using the All-in-One Station.

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      Philips HomeRun 9000 series Vacuum & Wash Robot

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      The robot that washes the floor like no other

      With revolutionary PowerCyclone Aqua technology

      • Effortlessly superior cleaning with clean water
      • Hands-off experience, easy to use and maintain
      • Personalized for your home through the HomeRun App
      Level up your floor cleaning results with PowerCyclone Aqua

      Level up your floor cleaning results with PowerCyclone Aqua

      With the Philips HomeRun 9000 series, you always clean with clean water. Its PowerCyclone Aqua technology locks away dirty water as it goes, meaning you only ever mop with fresh water. Experience unparalleled cleanliness with our mop, leaving your floors spotless.

      Zero maintenance up to 3 weeks¹

      Zero maintenance up to 3 weeks¹

      Enjoy up to 3 weeks maintenance-free cleaning with the All-in-One Station: Automatically empties the dust bin up to 70 days¹. Independently refills the clean water tank and empties the dirty water tank for up to 3 weeks¹. Effortlessly cleans and hot dries (50°C) the mop, ensuring a fresh start every time.

      Say goodbye to tangled brushes

      Say goodbye to tangled brushes

      Say goodbye to tangled brushes - our advanced detangling feature ensures they stay hair-free², freeing you from the hassle of manual cleaning.

      Clean all over, never miss a spot thanks to laser navigation

      Clean all over, never miss a spot thanks to laser navigation

      Every home has those tricky spots that are hard to reach and vacuum well. Those small spaces and deep crevices don’t faze the Philips HomeRun 9000 series. Thanks to its hidden D-ToF Laser Navigation and advanced algorithm, its precise route planning covers your entire floor.

      Ultra strong suction power

      Ultra strong suction power

      With its strong suction power - the strongest Philips robot power ever with a remarkable 60% increase – the Philips HomeRun 9000 series easily vacuums dust hidden deep into crevices³.

      No wet rugs with our mop lift system

      No wet rugs with our mop lift system

      The Philips HomeRun 9000 series seamlessly moves across flooring types. With its dual-rollers uplift system, the mop uplifts automatically to avoid wetting carpets.

      Tackle all your floor messes in one fell swoop

      Tackle all your floor messes in one fell swoop

      Life throws a lot at our floors. Crumbs from messy kids, muddy dog pawprints, splatters of sauce from cooking, and all those random bits of fluff and dirt. The Philips HomeRun 9000 series responds. It is a specialist in picking up dust, stains, liquid, and food messes via vacuum and wash in one go. You enjoy the moment we’ll handle the mess.

      No need to tidy before a cleaning session

      No need to tidy before a cleaning session

      No need to tidy socks, books, cups, slippers or toys. With our advanced obstacle detection, you can set your robot vacuum to work and know it won’t get stuck by small household objects ⁴.

      Leave the floor shining and clean again

      Leave the floor shining and clean again

      Philips ultra-concentrated floor cleaner has been specially developed for Philips robot vacuum cleaners. It ensures your Philips HomeRun 9000 series performs at its best clean and it lasts longer.

      Get the job done in one go

      Get the job done in one go

      With Philips HomeRun 9000 series, there is no need to worry about the robot running out of battery mid-cycle: it covers up to 250 sqm⁵ per charge.

      EPA filter for excellent filtration

      EPA filter for excellent filtration

      The EPA filter captures fine dust⁶ before the air is re-emitted into the room.

      In the intuitive Philips HomeRun Robot app

      In the intuitive Philips HomeRun Robot app

      Tailor your cleaning experience to your preferences. Use our HomeRun app to select your options quickly and easily. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning status wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned. Specify how you would like to clean each room, let the robot know where it can't go or schedule an extra cleaning session when needed.

      Remote Troubleshooting and Updates

      Remote Troubleshooting and Updates

      Wi-Fi connectivity allows for remote diagnostics and the downloading of software updates, improving functionality and extending the lifespan of the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        ABS plastic
        Color
        Metal black
        Functions
        Vacuum and Wash in one go
        Product type
        Robot Vacuum Cleaner
        Wet cleaning functionality
        Yes
        Carpet boost
        Yes
        Type of main brush
        Rubber brush with bristles
        Liftable main brush
        Yes, it will lift in mop only mode
        Filter-Type
        Washable EPA 11
        Hair detangling
        yes
        Nr. Of side brushes
        1
        Mop Technology
        PowerCyclone Aqua - Rolling mop
        Liftable mop
        Yes
        Can be used with detergents
        Yes, Philips Robot Floor Cleaner only
        Type of navigation
        D-ToF lidar
        Small obstacle detection
        Yes, obstacles of 2.5 x 2.5 cm and bigger
        Obstacle crossing ability
        up to 20 mm
        Dirt detection
        No
        Automatic carpet detection
        Yes, will automaticallylift mop when carpet is detected
        Internet connectivity
        Connect via Wi-Fi, Dual band
        Wi-Fi range
        2,4 GHz & 5 GHz
        Smart home compatibility
        Yes, basic controls through Alexa & Google Assistant
        Capacity Clean Water Tank (in robot)
        220 ml
        Capacity Clean Water Tank (in station)
        3.5 l
        Capacity Dust Bin (in robot)
        210 ml
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Power light
        Yes
        Noise level (standard)
        ≤ 66 dB
        Auto recharge function
        Yes, will charge when the battery is empty and contnue where it left off when done charging.
        Battery runtime
        up to 280 minutes
        Recharge time
        max. 5.5 hours
        Battery capacity
        6500 mAh
        Removable battery
        Yes
        Certifications
        CB
        Suction power
        8000 Pa
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Voltage
        14.4 V
        Frequency
        50/60
        Warranty
        2 years
        EU declaration of conformity
        Yes
        Produced In
        China
        Battery Product
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Package Length
        54,7 cm
        Package Width
        47,5 cm
        Package Height
        56,4 cm
        Package Weight
        21,8 kg
        Station Length
        47,6 cm
        Station Width
        47,1 cm
        Station Height
        49,4 cm
        Station Weight
        13 kg
        Robot Length
        36,7 cm
        Robot Width
        36,5 cm
        Robot Height
        9,8 cm
        Robot Weight
        5 kg

      • Compatibility

        Related Accessories 1
        XV1493/10
        Related Accessories 2
        XV1492/10
        Related Accessories 3
        XV1491/10
        Related Accessories 4
        FC8022/04
        Included Accessories 1
        2 x rolling mop
        Included Accessories 2
        1 x side brush
        Included Accessories 3
        2 x S-bag
        Included Accessory 4
        1 x clean brush
        Included Accessory 5
        1 x detergent
        Included Accessory 6
        1 x washable filter
        Included Accessory 7
        1 x main brush
        Included Accessory 8
        1 x brush cleaning tool
        Included Accessory 9
        1 x Philips floor cleaner

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1000 W
        Standby power consumption
        100.7 mA
        Number in pack
        1
        Carpet detection sensor
        Yes
        Anti-drop sensors to detect a cliff
        Yes
        Station seeker
        Yes, infrared signal receiver & emitter
        Water tank empty sensor
        Yes
        Dust bag full sensor
        Yes

      • Durability

        Quick start guide
        Yes, printed
        User Manual
        Digital

      • Safety feature

        Safety certification
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Child lock
        Yes

      • Station

        Auto-Emptying functionality
        Yes
        Mop cleaning functionality
        Yes
        Mop drying functionality
        Yes
        Automatic refilling of robot
        Yes
        Automatic collection of dirty water
        Yes
        Capacity Dirty Water Tank (in robot)
        90 ml
        Capacity Dirty Water Tank (in station)
        2.7 l
        Capacity Dust bag (in station)
        3.0 l
        Dust bag type
        Anti-allergy S-bag
        Cord length
        1.5 m
        Charging Station
        Yes

      • App

        APP name
        Philips HomeRun
        Operating system
        Android 6 & above, iOS 11 & above
        How to use videos
        Yes
        Quick mapping function
        Yes
        Multi-floor mapping
        Yes, save up to 5 maps
        Select which room(s) to clean
        Yes
        Select cleaning mode per room
        Yes
        Select room cleaning sequence
        Yes
        Cleaning modes
        wet & dry, dry only, wet only, vacuum first then mop
        Suction power levels
        4
        Mop wetness levels
        4
        Restricted zones
        Virtual wall, no-go zone, no-mop zone, no vac zone
        Clean while you're away
        Yes
        In-app alerts and notifications
        Yes
        Cleaning report and history
        Yes
        Maintenance dashboard
        Yes
        Scheduled cleaning
        Yes
        Contact consumer care
        Yes
        Automatic updates
        Yes
        App availability
        only available in robot`s country of purchase and if the app store is set to the country of purchase

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      • ¹ Depending on the intensity and context of use.
      • ² Results vary depending on the context of use.
      • ³ According to internal tests and compared to HomeRun 7000 Series with 5000Pa.
      • ⁴ Smallest detectable obstacle size : 2.5 x 2.5 cm
      • ⁵ Tested in vacuum only mode with the lowest suction power level.
      • ⁶ Captures 96.5% of particles the size of 0.3 μm.

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