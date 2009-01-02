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    • s-bag® Anti-Allergy s-bag® Anti-Allergy s-bag® Anti-Allergy

      S-bag Anti-Allergy Dust Bags

      FC8022/04

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      s-bag® Anti-Allergy

      s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.

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      S-bag Anti-Allergy Dust Bags

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      s-bag® Anti-Allergy

      Better filtration, ideal for allergy sufferers

      • 4 x dust bags
      • One standard fits all
      • Anti-allergy filtration
      A universal standard for an easy choice

      A universal standard for an easy choice

      The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

      Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers

      Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers

      s-bag® Anti-Allergy has high filtration to capture pollen, dust particles, dust mites, mite allergens and cat allergens as small as 1 micron. This level of filtration significantly reduces exposore to allergens in your family and is of benefit to asthma and allergy sufferers.

      High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

      High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

      The s-bag® Anti-Allergy is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Synthetic, 4-layer
        Product type
        Vacuum cleaner bags
        Certifications
        TÜV-certified
        Dust capacity
        3L
        Dust bags included
        4x dust bags
        Compatible with
        • 5000 Series, Performer Active - XD51xx, FC8563, FC8574 - FC8579, FC8584 - FC8589; 6000 Series, LED - XD6122, XD6142
        • Performer - FC8680 - FC8682, FC9150 - FC9179; Performer Expert - FC8720 - FC8728; PerformerPro - FC9180 - FC9199; Performer Ultimate - FC8921 - FC8925, FC8941 - FC8957; Jewel - FC9050 - FC9079; HomeRun - XU3100, XU3110
        • 2000 Series, PowerGO - FC8240 - FC8246, FC8293 - FC8296, FC8250, FC8253, FC8289; 3000 Series, Performer Compact - FC8366 - FC8367, FC8370 - FC8379, FC8383 - FC8389, XD30xx, XD31xx
        • 7000 Series, Performer Silent - FC8780, FC8781, FC8782, FC8783, FC8784, FC8785, FC8786, FC8787, FC8789; 8000 Series, Performer (LED) - XD8121, XD8122, XD8142, XD8152, XD8022, XD8042, XD8052
        Dust bag type
        s-bag® Anti-Allergy

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Sweden

      • Suitable for

        HomeRun
        • XV1451
        • XU5100
        • XU9100
        • XU2100

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