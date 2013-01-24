Body hair regrowth control

Philips Lumea for Men applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment every two weeks for the underarms, pubic area, chest, stomach, legs and back will keep your skin smooth every day. For a most effective treatment pre-shave the application areas with the included Bodygroom as long as you still experience regrowth