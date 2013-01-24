Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea Plus IPL hair removal system TT3003 uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase.Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited.Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin everyday. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea Plus IPL hair removal system TT3003 uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase.Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited.Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin everyday. See all benefits
Prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea Plus IPL hair removal system TT3003 uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase.Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited.Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin everyday. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea Plus IPL hair removal system TT3003 uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase.Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited.Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin everyday. See all benefits
IPL hair removal system
Philips shop price
Total:
Philips Lumea works with an innovative light-based technology called "Intense Pulsed Light" (IPL) derived from technology used in professional beauty salons for hair removal. Philips Lumea now brings this innovative new technology, suitable for home use, to be used by you wherever and whenever you want.
Philips Lumea for Men has been developed in close cooperation with leading dermatologists for a safe, effective and gentle application on arms, underarms, shoulders, stomach, pubic area (excluding the scrotum), legs, chest and back
Philips Lumea comes equipped with a durable lamp with a lifetime of 250,000 flashes.
Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark-blond, brown and black hair. Philips Lumea is NOT effective for (naturally) red, grey and light blond hair. Philips Lumea is NOT suitable for very dark skin (skin type VI)
Philips Lumea for Men applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment every two weeks for the underarms, pubic area, chest, stomach, legs and back will keep your skin smooth every day. For a most effective treatment pre-shave the application areas with the included Bodygroom as long as you still experience regrowth
Features
Accessories
Technical specifications
Logistic data
Items included
Power
Safety and adjustable settings
Service