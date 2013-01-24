Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Lumea

    IPL hair removal system

    TT3003/11
    Overall rating / 5
    • Prevent hair regrowth Prevent hair regrowth Prevent hair regrowth
      -{discount-value}

      Lumea IPL hair removal system

      TT3003/11
      Overall rating / 5

      Prevent hair regrowth

      Philips Lumea Plus IPL hair removal system TT3003 uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase.Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited.Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin everyday. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $899.95
      Find similar products

      Lumea IPL hair removal system

      Prevent hair regrowth

      Philips Lumea Plus IPL hair removal system TT3003 uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase.Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited.Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin everyday. See all benefits

      Prevent hair regrowth

      Philips Lumea Plus IPL hair removal system TT3003 uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase.Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited.Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin everyday. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $899.95
      Find similar products

      Lumea IPL hair removal system

      Prevent hair regrowth

      Philips Lumea Plus IPL hair removal system TT3003 uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase.Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited.Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin everyday. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all long-lasting-hair-removal

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Lumea

        Lumea

        IPL hair removal system

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Prevent hair regrowth

        enjoy smooth skin everyday

        • For men
        Suitable for home use

        Suitable for home use

        Philips Lumea works with an innovative light-based technology called "Intense Pulsed Light" (IPL) derived from technology used in professional beauty salons for hair removal. Philips Lumea now brings this innovative new technology, suitable for home use, to be used by you wherever and whenever you want.

        For chest, stomach, legs, underarms, back and pubic area

        For chest, stomach, legs, underarms, back and pubic area

        Philips Lumea for Men has been developed in close cooperation with leading dermatologists for a safe, effective and gentle application on arms, underarms, shoulders, stomach, pubic area (excluding the scrotum), legs, chest and back

        Durable lamp with a lifetime of 250,000 flashes

        Durable lamp with a lifetime of 250,000 flashes

        Philips Lumea comes equipped with a durable lamp with a lifetime of 250,000 flashes.

        NOT suitable for red, grey, light-blond hair & skin type VI

        Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark-blond, brown and black hair. Philips Lumea is NOT effective for (naturally) red, grey and light blond hair. Philips Lumea is NOT suitable for very dark skin (skin type VI)

        Body hair regrowth control

        Philips Lumea for Men applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment every two weeks for the underarms, pubic area, chest, stomach, legs and back will keep your skin smooth every day. For a most effective treatment pre-shave the application areas with the included Bodygroom as long as you still experience regrowth

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your personal skin type
          integrated UV-filter
          Protects your skin from UV light
          Ready-to-flash light
          Indicates correct application on the skin
          4cm² application window
          For an effective treatment of large areas

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          included
          Cleaning cloth
          included
          AC/DC Adaptor/Charger
          included

        • Technical specifications

          Battery type
          Lithium Ion
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Power
          7.5  W
          Voltage
          100-240  V
          Light energy level
          2 - 6.5 J/cm² (depending on chosen setting)
          Light spectrum
          >570 nm
          High performance lamp
          Delivers > 250,000 flashes

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          Hungary

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          • Full user manual
          • Quick Start Guide

        • Power

          Charging time
          60 minutes
          Power system
          Rechargeable battery
          Running time
          Minimum 370 flashes
          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Safety ring system
          Prevent unintentional flashing

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order