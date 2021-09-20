Search terms

      Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move. See all benefits

      Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move. See all benefits

      Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move. See all benefits

      Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move. See all benefits

        Bluetooth party speaker

        Bluetooth party speaker

        Turn it up

        • Speaker light and strobe
        • Mic and guitar inputs
        • Special karaoke functions

        Powerful sound. Extra bass. 14 hours play time

        With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this karaoke speaker can fill the room with beats. The built-in battery lets you rock the party outdoors for up to 14 hours play time on a single charge.

        Party light effects. Blaze to the music

        Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects! A ring of colored lights on the speaker pulses in time to the music, and there are four different lighting modes to choose from. However you love to party, this speaker has you covered.

        Mic and guitar inputs. Karaoke effects

        A mic input (6.3 mm) lets you take the party up a notch. There's also a guitar input, so you can take the lead vocals while you're shredding a solo! Both guitar and mic have their own volume controls on the speaker. You can change your voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects too.

        All your tunes. Bluetooth, audio-in, and more

        Stream playlists via Bluetooth. Plug in other sources via audio-in or USB—or plug the speaker into another speaker or amp using the line-out socket. Rotary knobs on the speaker let you select the source or even fine-tune the bass and treble.

        Ready for anything

        The trolley design with built-in carry handle and battery means you can play this speaker wherever you like. Take the beats to a friend's house. Set up on the basketball court. You can skip tracks and turn the volume up directly from the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (MAX)
          160W
          Output power (RMS)
          80W
          Total harmonic distortion
          <=10%
          Frequency response
          40Hz - 20KHz, -12dB
          Sound enhancement
          • Karaoke
          • treble and bass control

        • Loudspeakers

          Number of sound channels
          2
          Driver configuration
          2-way
          Number of tweeters
          2
          Tweeter diameter
          2.5"
          Number of woofers
          2
          Woofer diameter
          8"

        • Connectivity

          Mic in
          1 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
          Guitar input
          1 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
          USB
          Yes (playback, charging and reading, service)
          Audio in
          1x 3.5mm Line in
          Audio out
          1x 3.5mm Line out
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Bluetooth range
          10M (free space)
          Bluetooth profiles
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          • Music streaming (A2DP)
          • Playback/volume control: AVRCP
          • Multipoint (Multipair) support
          DLNA Standard
          No
          Multiple speaker connection
          No
          Smart Home
          None

        • Supported Audio Formats

          Bluetooth
          SBC
          USB
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • FLAC

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Tact switch
          Karaoke
          • echo control
          • MIC volume
          • vocal fader
          • voice changer
          Guitar control
          Yes
          Display screen
          LED
          Light Effect
          Yes, speaker light effect, strobe light

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          Battery Capacity
          4400 mAh, 7.4 V
          Battery life time
          14  hr
          Charging time
          3  hr
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion (built-in)
          Power bank
          Yes, integrated (5V/1A)

        • Compatibility

          Smartphone/tablet APP control
          No

        • Display

          Backlight
          blue
          Charging indicator
          red

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate
          • Safety warranty sheet

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          32.2  cm
          Height
          70  cm
          Weight
          10.52  kg
          Width
          30.9  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          37  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 12549 0
          Gross weight
          14.256  kg
          Height
          75.6  cm
          Nett weight
          11.616  kg
          Tare weight
          2.64  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Standing
          Width
          42.5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • Safety warranty sheet

