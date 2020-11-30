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    • Iconic vibes Iconic vibes Iconic vibes

      Original radio

      TAVS700/98

      Iconic vibes

      Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception.

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      Original radio

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      Iconic vibes

      • Bluetooth®
      • 20 W Output Power

      Vintage wooden cabinet. Period 1950s details

      This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.

      Large, clear digital clock display. Dimmable

      The large, clear digital clock display is dimmable, so it's easy to find the perfect level for your room. When the sun goes down, press the menu knob to access and change the intensity of the illumination.

      DAB+ and FM digital radio with presets

      This retro radio features a digital FM tuner for radio—and a Bluetooth connection for streaming from your mobile device. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 FM presets and 20 DAB presets for your favourite stations.

      Clear, detailed sound. 2x3" full-range speakers

      Two 3" full-range speakers deliver clear sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response. The copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow.

      Twin dual-layered control knobs

      A short press of the power button gets this radio ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m: perfect if your device is in another room. Two retro-styled knobs with dual layers offer control of volume, source, DAB+/FM stations, and more.

      Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

      Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

      Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow

      Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow

      Up to 10 m wireless range

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Volume Control
        rotary
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        USB charging
        • Yes
        • 5V, 2A

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Display
        PLL
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Tuner bands
        DAB (Band III)
        No. of preset stations
        20 (DAB), 20 (FM)
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        FM frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        DAB frequency range
        174.9 - 239.2  MHz

      • Convenience

        Clock
        sleep timer
        Clock/Version
        Digital

      • Compatibility

        other Bluetooth-enabled device
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick install guide
        • AC power cord (VDE & UK)

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        33.5 x 14.6 x 18.3 cm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.75  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        40.8 x 18.6 x 23.4 cm
        Product weight
        2.55  kg

      • Clock

        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick install guide
      • AC power cord (VDE & UK)
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