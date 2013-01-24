Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Original radio

    TAVS700/98
    Overall rating / 5
    • Iconic vibes Iconic vibes Iconic vibes
      -{discount-value}

      Original radio

      TAVS700/98
      Overall rating / 5

      Iconic vibes

      Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception. See all benefits

      Original radio

      Iconic vibes

      Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception. See all benefits

      Iconic vibes

      Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception. See all benefits

      Original radio

      Iconic vibes

      Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Original radio

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Iconic vibes

        • Bluetooth®
        • 20 W Output Power

        Vintage wooden cabinet. Period 1950s details

        This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.

        Large, clear digital clock display. Dimmable

        The large, clear digital clock display is dimmable, so it's easy to find the perfect level for your room. When the sun goes down, press the menu knob to access and change the intensity of the illumination.

        DAB+ and FM digital radio with presets

        This retro radio features a digital FM tuner for radio—and a Bluetooth connection for streaming from your mobile device. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 FM presets and 20 DAB presets for your favourite stations.

        Clear, detailed sound. 2x3" full-range speakers

        Two 3" full-range speakers deliver clear sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response. The copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow.

        Twin dual-layered control knobs

        A short press of the power button gets this radio ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m: perfect if your device is in another room. Two retro-styled knobs with dual layers offer control of volume, source, DAB+/FM stations, and more.

        Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

        Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

        Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow

        Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow

        Up to 10 m wireless range

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick install guide
          • AC power cord (VDE & UK)

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Sound

          Volume Control
          rotary
          Sound system
          stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          20W

        • Compatibility

          other Bluetooth-enabled device
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Bluetooth version
          5
          USB charging
          • Yes
          • 5V, 2A
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10M or 30FT

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          DAB
          • info display
          • menu
          • smart scan
          Tuner bands
          DAB (Band III)
          No. of preset stations
          20 (DAB), 20 (FM)
          DAB frequency range
          174.9 - 239.2  MHz
          174.9 - 239.2
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          Tuner Display
          PLL

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Clock
          sleep timer

        • Clock

          Time format
          • 12H
          • 24H

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          2.55  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          33.5 x 14.6 x 18.3 cm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.75  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          40.8 x 18.6 x 23.4 cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick install guide
        • AC power cord (VDE & UK)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now