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3000 series
Wireless headphones with mic
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Wireless freedom
Powerful sound.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
7 hours playtime
Fast charge technology
Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90mins of playback.
Magnetic fluted earbuds ensure neat and easy storage
Your In-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together – no tangles, fuss or muss. Just click them together back-to-back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash in your bag, knowing you’ll be able to retrieve them easily – anytime.
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