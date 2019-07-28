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    • Wireless freedom Wireless freedom Wireless freedom

      3000 series Wireless headphones with mic

      TAUN102BK/00

      Wireless freedom

      The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphone delivers powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.

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      3000 series Wireless headphones with mic

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      3000 series

      Wireless headphones with mic

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      Wireless freedom

      Powerful sound.

      • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
      • In-ear
      • 7 hours playtime

      Fast charge technology

      Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90mins of playback.

      Magnetic fluted earbuds ensure neat and easy storage

      Your In-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together – no tangles, fuss or muss. Just click them together back-to-back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash in your bag, knowing you’ll be able to retrieve them easily – anytime.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        • AVRCP

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        35.4  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        21  cm
        Gross weight
        2.25  kg
        Height
        23.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10014 2
        Nett weight
        1.296  kg
        Tare weight
        0.954  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18.9  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Width
        16.6  cm
        Height
        11  cm
        Nett weight
        0.324  kg
        Gross weight
        0.48  kg
        Tare weight
        0.156  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10014 9

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10014 5
        Gross weight
        0.069  kg
        Nett weight
        0.054  kg
        Tare weight
        0.015  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        61.8  cm
        Height
        2.25  cm
        Width
        1.4  cm
        Depth
        0  cm
        Weight
        0.035  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Quick start guide
        USB cable
        Include for charging

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20056 2

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes ear caps
      • USB charging cable
      Badge-D2C

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