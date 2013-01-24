Home
      Wireless freedom

      Wireless headphones with mic

TAUN102BK/00

The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphone delivers powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.

      The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphone delivers powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

      Wireless freedom

      The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphone delivers powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

      The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphone delivers powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

        Wireless freedom

        Powerful sound.

        • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
        • In-ear
        • 7 hours playtime

        Fast charge technology

        Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90mins of playback.

        Magnetic fluted earbuds ensure neat and easy storage

        Your In-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together – no tangles, fuss or muss. Just click them together back-to-back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash in your bag, knowing you’ll be able to retrieve them easily – anytime.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.48  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10014 9
          Height
          11  cm
          Length
          18.9  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Tare weight
          0.156  kg
          Width
          16.6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.324  kg

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.25  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10014 2
          Height
          23.3  cm
          Length
          35.4  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.954  kg
          Width
          21  cm
          Nett weight
          1.296  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10014 5
          Gross weight
          0.069  kg
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.054  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.015  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          0  cm
          Height
          2.25  cm
          Weight
          0.035  kg
          Width
          1.4  cm
          Cable length
          61.8  cm

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Quick start guide
          USB cable
          Include for charging

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Sensitivity
          100  dB

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes ear caps
        • USB charging cable

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

