Headphones TAUE100BK/00
Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.
Bass Sound for enhanced sound 14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Designed for ear geometry comfort fit
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
Sound
Impedance
32 Ohm Speaker diameter
14.2 mm Sensitivity
106 dB (1k Hz) Frequency range
20 - 20,000 Hz Maximum power input
5 mW Driver type
Dynamic
Connectivity
Connector
3.5 mm Cable length
1.2 m
Design
Color
Black Ear fitting
In-ear In-ear fitting type
Open fit
Inner Carton
Gross weight
0.79
kg GTIN
2 48 95229 10055 2 Height
11.8
cm Length
31
cm Nett weight
0.312
kg Number of consumer packagings
24 Tare weight
0.478
kg Width
16.2
cm
Outer Carton
Gross weight
3.64
kg GTIN
1 48 95229 10055 5 Height
26.4
cm Length
34.9
cm Nett weight
1.248
kg Number of consumer packagings
96 Tare weight
2.392
kg Width
32.5
cm
Product dimensions
Depth
2.1
cm Height
14.6
cm Weight
0.013
kg Width
4.9
cm
Packaging dimensions
Depth
2.5
cm EAN
48 95229 10055 8 Gross weight
0.029
kg Height
17
cm Nett weight
0.013
kg Number of products included
1 Packaging type
Box Tare weight
0.016
kg Type of shelf placement
Hanging Width
5
cm
UPC
UPC
8 40063 20036 4
