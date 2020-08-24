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    • Love what you hear. Love how they look Love what you hear. Love how they look Love what you hear. Love how they look

      8000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

      TAT8505BK/00

      Love what you hear. Love how they look

      Sink into rich, detailed sound-or tune into the world around you. These refined true wireless headphones boast Active Noise Canceling and Awareness Mode for control over what you hear. The sophisticated circular design makes a statement.

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      8000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

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      8000 series
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      8000 series

      In-ear true wireless headphones

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      Love what you hear. Love how they look

      • 13mm drivers/closed-back
      • Bluetooth®
      • Black
      Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

      Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

      When the song deserves your full attention, these true wireless headphones let you immerse without distraction. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

      Detailed, expansive sound with rich powerful bass

      Detailed, expansive sound with rich powerful bass

      Perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver powerful bass and thrilling clarity for every track. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

      Charging case. Get up to 24 hours of play time

      Charging case. Get up to 24 hours of play time

      The charging case can be charged wirelessly, or via USB-C. A fully charged case gives you an extra 18 hours play time. The headphones will play for 6 hours from a single charge (5 hours with ANC). Charge them for 15 minutes to get 1 extra hour.

      Refined geometric design. Comfortable in-ear fit

      Refined geometric design. Comfortable in-ear fit

      The circular earbud housing boasts a tactile quality and is designed to subtly catch the light, creating an elegant, understated look. The oval-shaped acoustic tube sits comfortably and securely in your ear and maximizes passive noise isolation.

      Dual mics for crystal clear calls. Mono mode

      Dual mics for crystal clear calls. Mono mode

      Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.

      Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

      Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

      Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Touch controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls, and volume.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

      Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

      Integrated with the Google Assistant

      Simply tap the touch controls on the left earbud to wake the Google Assistant, or any other voice assistant. The fully integrated Google Assistant lets you do more completely hands-free. Have notifications read to you, ask to play music-and more.

      Awareness Mode. Let the world in when you need to

      -

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      IR sensor. Music pauses when you take an earphone out

      -

      Perfectly tuned 13 mm neodymium driver

      -

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20 000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        13 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        108  dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • AVRCP
        • A2DP
        • HFP
        • AAC
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        44.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        37.7  cm
        Gross weight
        7.592  kg
        Height
        19.6  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10842 1
        Nett weight
        2.328  kg
        Tare weight
        5.264  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Call on Hold
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between 2 calls

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        16.7  cm
        Nett weight
        0.291  kg
        Gross weight
        0.842  kg
        Tare weight
        0.551  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10842 8

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        6+18  hour(s)
        Standby time
        200 hr
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Charging time
        1.5  hour(s)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10842 4
        Gross weight
        0.249  kg
        Nett weight
        0.097  kg
        Tare weight
        0.152  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.4  cm
        Width
        7.2  cm
        Depth
        3.6  cm
        Weight
        0.073  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable
        Ear caps
        3 sizes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20153 8

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